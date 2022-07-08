‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ is the biggest surprise of the year

After dominating pop culture for over a decade, Minions have returned to the big screen.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” is one of the most pleasant theater-going experiences of 2022. It can be almost too easy to disregard a movie like this one. Thanks to the internet, it has been impossible to do so.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” is the newest movie to be swallowed up by meme culture. If nothing else, most are seeing the movie as a joke but leaving theaters utterly shocked by just how quality it is.

A young and aspiring Gru looks to become one of the most famous supervillains of all time. His Minions have always played a pivotal role in helping him succeed, but Gru feels he has outgrown the need for their assistance. After getting kidnapped, it is up to the Minions to save Gru. What comes next is one of the most bonkers adventures to ever hit the big screen.

Huge props to Pierre Coffin, the voice of all of the Minions. There is a surprising amount of emotion from these often annoying creatures. Minions have always balanced a fine line between adorable and insufferable, but this film may be their most digestible appearance ever.

The iconic Steve Carell voices Gru. There isn’t much to say about his performance. A majority of the time it felt like they cast someone who was doing a decent Carell impression.

The scene-stealing character goes to Master Chow, who is voiced by Michelle Yeoh. There is something so comforting about her voice. With no knowledge of her being in this film, you can still recognize it’s her within seconds. Between this film and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Yeoh has been in two of the best films of the year.

A straightforward message mixed with the utter chaos constantly following the Minions, there is a lot to enjoy about this film. First thing first, the movie is less than 90 minutes long, so it’s extremely quick and easy to watch.

It is clearly a children’s movie, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t aspects everyone can enjoy. There are so many little hidden jokes for all audience members. Normally films in the “Despicable Me” universe are restricted strictly to fart jokes but there were some seriously funny jokes in this film.

The anticipation for this film felt ironic. Much like “Morbius,” some of the love for this movie felt like people were laughing at the film instead of with it. Memes of people dressed in nice suits preparing for the premiere of this film flooded the internet. I only mention this because when I sat down to see the film, a majority of the theater was wearing suits and tuxedoes.

Many people in the theater were obviously there as a joke. However, as the film went on, you got a sense of genuine interest from those same viewers. By time the film ended, conversations started throughout the theater about how good the movie actually was.

It is nothing more than dumb fun. All the little additions sprinkled throughout are perfect as well. The soundtrack perfectly matches the tone of the film, with some of the songs being worthy of everyday listening. The animation is smooth, and it is impressive how far along technology has come to make films like this look as crisp as they do.

Animated films always get regulated to their own subcategory. There are no limitations to where animated films can go. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” embraces a limitless and over-the-top identity with near perfection.

It’s not like you should make it a top priority to see this film, but if you need something to do, it is a great way to spend your time. It was a huge surprise and anyone who needs an injection of positivity has an easy way to get one.

It is pretty standard in its approach, but if it isn’t broken no fix is needed. What started as one of the biggest jokes of the year turned into one of the best surprises. As someone who has hated the Minions with an unmeasurable amount of rage, even I can admit it was nothing but fun.

Jaden’s Rating: 4.25/5