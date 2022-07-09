‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ soundtrack gives new life to old soul

Along with the premiere of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” came the release of its soundtrack. This star-studded album produced by Jack Antonoff provides the perfect 70s-inspired vibes to match the film’s setting. Despite their dated themes, the songs’ modern spins make them all top contenders for any feel-good playlist.

Antonoff’s approach to the soundtrack was to record them with “this half modern technique, half super analog technique.” What came of his efforts was exactly that — a nostalgic, yet contemporary discography. His new visions of funk and disco classics transform the tracks to be familiar to audiences young and old.

This compound style is most evident in the album’s first song, “Turn Up The Sunshine.” A collaboration between soul icon Diana Ross and psychedelic music project Tame Impala, the track shows what each artist and their eras bring to the table.

This seemingly mismatched duo creates an impressive pop-funk blend. Ross’ soulful delivery paired with Impala’s hypnotic sound quickly forms a loveable, upbeat track within its first few lines. As the album’s opener, it serves as the perfect leading example for what is yet to come.

Later in the track list sits H.E.R.’s cover of “Dance To The Music,” a Sly & The Family Stone staple. The Grammy award winner’s passionate vocals carry throughout the song, fusing modern and classic soul. Bleachers’ version of John Lennon’s “Instant Karma!” also sounds reminiscent of the original track. It introduces modern production techniques seen in the Bleachers’ own work while adding some newfound flair.

Rapper Tierra Whack also offers her take on “Black Magic Woman.” Whack offers an unconventional twist on her track, which is defined by her present-day vocal effects. Although it gives a more distinctive sound than her other tracklist numbers, Whack’s song still highlights Santana’s trademark guitar style. Because of this, it stands as another great example of the album’s uniting themes.

Phoebe Bridgers covered “Goodbye To Love,” a 1972 Carpenters hit. This recording choice combines arguably the most heartbreaking singer-songwriters of the artists’ respective generations. While both versions are equally emotional, Bridgers performs the song with her signature haunting delivery. Her distinct style morphs the track to sound like something the 27-year-old may have penned herself, creating a surprising new favorite for fans.

Other artists, like rapper Jackson Wang, completely reshape their covers. His version of Patrick Hernandez’s “Born To Be Alive” includes lyrics in both English and Mandarin. This reflects the Hong Kong artist’s own style of work and the diverse variety of some of today’s worldwide chart-toppers.

The wide range of style and talent from Antonoff and friends may be surprising at first, especially given the Minion-themed film it’s featured in. Re-recording such iconic tunes can be a daunting task that many expect to see fail. However, Antonoff’s sense of balance throughout the production is what gives allows the soundtrack to triumph.

The equilibrium found between sounds old and new is what makes the album so enjoyable. This stability further proves Antonoff’s skill as a producer, as well as his respect for the iconic songs and artists the album tributes.

By paying respect to both of the melded decades’ styles, Antonoff’s approach attracts a wide variety of audiences. Those unfamiliar with 70s funk can learn more about the older genre and how it’s soulfully inspired their favorite modern performers. Others who haven’t given recent artists a try can grow to appreciate how music has evolved over time.

By combining techniques that span across generations of music, Antonoff grants listeners a sense of familiarity mixed with new styles and sounds. This sense of connection is what gives the soundtrack its heart. It shows that icons of music, past and present, have each impacted the artistic craft and how they continue to do so today.