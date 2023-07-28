‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise continues consistency of incredible stunts, action

The “Mission: Impossible” film series has captivated fans since before the start of the decade, and the franchise is one of the few that have generally improved upon every entry. Although not the best of the franchise, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” further enshrines Tom Cruise as an action and movie star and continues the franchise’s trend of jaw-dropping action and mesmerizing stunts.

“Dead Reckoning Part One” tasks Ethan Hunt (Cruise) with a mission that puts the secret agent in the crosshairs of a villainous force unlike anything else he’s ever faced — an AI force known as the Entity. Hunt’s team for the mission includes returners like Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) and Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), as well as a new member in Grace (Hayley Atwell), a thief caught on the web on the Entity. With his group of friends, Hunt must figure out a way to outsmart the Entity and also face a foe from his checkered past.

The “Mission: Impossible” franchise has garnered praise for its unmatched action sequences, and the latest entry is no exception. “Dead Reckoning Part One” notched another incredulous stunt onto Cruise’s belt, with the actor driving a motorcycle off a mountain and then deploying a parachute. Alongside the main stunt is action centered in locations such as Venice and the Sahara Desert, which uses the environment to elevate the action.

The climactic point of the film occurs on a moving train, which is an interesting homage to when the first film in the franchise had its climactic fight on a moving train. Although the entire sequence in “Dead Reckoning Part One” is visually stunning and captivating in its own right, the homage to the first “Mission: Impossible” was refreshing, as it brought back audiences to the creativity and awe they experienced from the first film.

Christopher McQuarrie directed his third “Mission: Impossible” film in “Dead Reckoning Part One,” but the most recent installment is quite different in terms of pacing from his previous attempts in the franchise. Throughout the entirety of the film, Hunt and the Entity are in a chase for a key. Because the film abandons the mystery in exchange for a race to capture an object, the audience is in constant suspense and the film’s bloated runtime feels normal instead of tedious.

Performances throughout the film are consistently captivating, especially through the interpersonal relationships between Cruise and the rest of the cast. However, the standouts in this film are its two newcomers, Atwell and Esai Morales. Atwell’s character is a fish out of water that constantly adapts and looks out for her own skin, which makes her uniquely perfect for the world of a spy. Morales plays Gabriel, a villainous force working as the “muscle” for the entity, and his ability to outsmart almost everyone in the film places Gabriel in the upper echelon of “Mission: Impossible” villains.

Visually, “Dead Reckoning Part One” is the best film in the franchise. Cinematographer Fraser Taggart has worked on big blockbusters in the past, but never as the principal cinematographer of a film. For this to be Taggart’s first major action movie is inspiring, and it’s clear that his future is bright in Hollywood.

Despite the incredible pacing, plot progression, cinematography, characters, action and stunts, “Dead Reckoning Part One” was not able to top the best film in the franchise, which still goes to its predecessor, “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.” The one technical aspect “Fallout” achieved that “Dead Reckoning Part One” simply doesn’t have is crucial to films in the franchise — an ending.

“Dead Reckoning Part One” is very clearly titled, and the second film will come out on June 28 next year. However, the splitting of the two films hurts “Dead Reckoning Part One,” as its inability to stand on its own makes the conclusion of the film unpalatable and disappointing to audiences.

Interestingly, “Dead Reckoning Part One” is not the only film in Hollywood to adopt this phase. Ever since “Avengers: Infinity War,” blockbusters have chosen to split films in order to create four-to-five-hour visual spectacles, with the most recent examples being the “Spider-Verse” franchise and Denis Villenuve’s two “Dune” films. Those two franchises are groundbreaking pieces of cinema that, paired up with the sequels, will likely be written in film history as some of the best films ever made, but the inability of the first parts to stand on their own makes them incomplete, imperfect movies.

Despite the glaring fault of the film, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” continues the franchise’s inability to make a bad film, especially since everyone chooses to ignore “Mission: Impossible II.” Although Cruise has confirmed that the “Mission: Impossible” franchise will not end with “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two,” it’s been rumored that Ethan Hunt’s story may end next year. Hopefully, the franchise can give a proper send-off to the inarguable pinnacle of action heroes.

Ismael’s rating: 4.5/5

Featured Illustration by Allie Garza