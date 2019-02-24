‘Mob Psycho 100 II’ is 100 percent the show to watch this season

It is no secret to those who have watched the first season of “Mob Psycho 100” that it has stunning visuals and an admittedly slow, but rewarding plot. It preaches learning how to forgive and the importance of finding family in a light-hearted yet impactful manner.

For those who do not know, “Mob Psycho 100” is about a young eighth grader named Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama. Although Mob is an extraordinarily gifted “esper” capable of bending spoons and exorcising demons, he lacks almost any social skills, making him possibly the most awkward, but well-meaning person anyone could meet. The first season follows the adventures of Mob encountering multiple school clubs, working a job for a con artist claiming to be a master esper, but actually having no powers whatsoever, and explores the complicated relationship between himself and his younger brother.

“Mob Psycho 100” and “Mob Psycho 100 II” are written by the same creator as “One Punch Man,” ONE. All three of these series are produced by the studio Bones, which also produced iconic series such as “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood,” “My Hero Academia” and “Space Dandy.” The classic, new and in-it-for-the-ridiculous-plot anime fans should all recognize and know that an anime produced by this studio alone is worth watching.

“Mob Psycho 100” brought a lot to the table, but the second and currently airing season, “Mob Psycho 100 II” makes the first season seem like it was just testing the waters.



“Mob Psycho 100” and “Mob Psycho 100 II” are both beautifully stylized animes with scenes conveying exactly what they need to emotionally to the viewer with simplicity and efficiency. But even as I write this, I must note that with there being simplistic and efficient scenes, there is another side of the style of “Mob Psycho 100” and “Mob Psycho 100 II.”

The other facet of the stylization of “Mob Psycho 100” and “Mob Psycho 100 II” is that they contain some of the most beautifully colored, intricate scenes in both seasons, with season 2 being especially astounding me. While the simplicity and extra-ness at times makes me laugh, the psychic battles Mob faces keep me leaning forward on my couch, as if I got closer to the screen of my television I could experience the raw excellence of the animation more. My were eyes glued to the screen and my fists clenched, waiting to see what happens next.

Even the opening of the first season, along with the theme song counting to 100 was already unforgettable, but the opening animation of “Mob Psycho 100 II” immediately lets the audience know that the quality and level of animation has been increased exponentially with the first lyrics telling you to “get ready.”

I know a lot of people have seen “One Punch Man,” but I have not heard of many giving “Mob Psycho 100” a chance. Although both animes feature overpowered main characters with Saitama in “One Punch Man” and Mob in “Mob Psycho 100 II,” both animes should not be compared against each other, but rather be appreciated for their own merit and brilliance.

If the only thing stopping you is the comparison of ONE’s other creation, “One Punch Man” to “Mob Psycho 100” and “Mob Psycho 100 II,” I say attempt to watch “Mob Psycho 100” and “Mob Psycho 100 II” with a refreshed perspective because the sheer brilliance, beauty and bliss of the two is something the anime fan should have the honor to witness as the seasons are 100 percent worth carving out a moment of your day to watch.

