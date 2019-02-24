North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

‘Mob Psycho 100 II’ is 100 percent the show to watch this season

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

‘Mob Psycho 100 II’ is 100 percent the show to watch this season

‘Mob Psycho 100 II’ is 100 percent the show to watch this season
February 24
18:56 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

It is no secret to those who have watched the first season of “Mob Psycho 100” that it has stunning visuals and an admittedly slow, but rewarding plot. It preaches learning how to forgive and the importance of finding family in a light-hearted yet impactful manner.

For those who do not know, “Mob Psycho 100” is about a young eighth grader named Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama. Although Mob is an extraordinarily gifted “esper” capable of bending spoons and exorcising demons, he lacks almost any social skills, making him possibly the most awkward, but well-meaning person anyone could meet. The first season follows the adventures of Mob encountering multiple school clubs, working a job for a con artist claiming to be a master esper, but actually having no powers whatsoever, and explores the complicated relationship between himself and his younger brother.

“Mob Psycho 100” and “Mob Psycho 100 II” are written by the same creator as “One Punch Man,” ONE. All three of these series are produced by the studio Bones, which also produced iconic series such as “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood,” “My Hero Academia” and “Space Dandy.”  The classic, new and in-it-for-the-ridiculous-plot anime fans should all recognize and know that an anime produced by this studio alone is worth watching.

“Mob Psycho 100” brought a lot to the table, but the second and currently airing season, “Mob Psycho 100 II” makes the first season seem like it was just testing the waters.

“Mob Psycho 100” and “Mob Psycho 100 II” are both beautifully stylized animes with scenes conveying exactly what they need to emotionally to the viewer with simplicity and efficiency. But even as I write this, I must note that with there being simplistic and efficient scenes, there is another side of the style of “Mob Psycho 100” and “Mob Psycho 100 II.”

The other facet of the stylization of “Mob Psycho 100” and “Mob Psycho 100 II” is that they contain some of the most beautifully colored, intricate scenes in both seasons, with season 2 being especially astounding me. While the simplicity and extra-ness at times makes me laugh, the psychic battles Mob faces keep me leaning forward on my couch, as if I got closer to the screen of my television I could experience the raw excellence of the animation more. My were eyes glued to the screen and my fists clenched, waiting to see what happens next.

Even the opening of the first season, along with the theme song counting to 100 was already unforgettable, but the opening animation of “Mob Psycho 100 II” immediately lets the audience know that the quality and level of animation has been increased exponentially with the first lyrics telling you to “get ready.”

I know a lot of people have seen “One Punch Man,” but I have not heard of many giving “Mob Psycho 100” a chance. Although both animes feature overpowered main characters with Saitama in “One Punch Man” and Mob in “Mob Psycho 100 II,” both animes should not be compared against each other, but rather be appreciated for their own merit and brilliance.

If the only thing stopping you is the comparison of ONE’s other creation, “One Punch Man” to “Mob Psycho 100” and “Mob Psycho 100 II,” I say attempt to watch “Mob Psycho 100” and “Mob Psycho 100 II” with a refreshed perspective because the sheer brilliance, beauty and bliss of the two is something the anime fan should have the honor to witness as the seasons are 100 percent worth carving out a moment of your day to watch.

Featured Image: Courtesy Facebook.

Tags
animebonesMob Psycho 100Mob Pyscho 100 IIONEOne Punch Man
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Emily Olkkola

Emily Olkkola

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
14th February, 2019 Edition

14th February, 2019 Edition

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Top Block Ad

The Chestnut Tree Bistro

Flytedesk Ad

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The Mean Green softball team continue their best program start in history with an invitational championship win ove… https://t.co/wRP9KeMTPE

- 35 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: Which nominees will win, and which ones will bite the dust? https://t.co/NTVG7UqF0A

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
At the Denton Matters City Council Candidate Forum, held at Dan’s SilverLeaf Saturday afternoon, City Council candi… https://t.co/L7luktSr5H

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @spencer_kain: I will be live tweeting the #Oscars tonight for @ntdaily so make sure to be following to get all the updates as they happ…

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ICYMI: Black history month isn’t over and UNT’s Being Black in Modern America program kept the celebration going Tu… https://t.co/LebdzAbqAn

- 3 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.