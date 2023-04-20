Moe McGuinness announced new Title IX Coordinator

More than a month after retiring from her position as assistant vice president and dean of Student Affairs, Maureen “Moe” McGuinness was recently announced as the new Title IX coordinator by the UNT System Administration Team.

McGuinness has worked for the university for 25 years and says her former position as dean of Students and her work as the Clery Compliance chairperson have helped prepare her for the next step in her career.

“It’s kind of expanding my scope from one campus, bringing Denton to the system as well, as I’m also the Title IX coordinator for the Health Science Center,” McGuinness said. “I’m here on week three or four, and [see] how many things need to be updated or education that needs to be done. I mean, it is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, so making sure that people know about our policies and how to report to their mandated reporters.”

Title IX is part of the Educational Amendments of 1972 and prohibits discrimination in schools based on sex. In the 51 years since its start, Title IX has grown to cover a wide variety of issues, such as protections for transgender and nonbinary students and those who are pregnant or have children.

In 2013, McGuinness was responsible for helping the university comply with the Violence Against Women Act, and in 2015 helped the university introduce the Survivor Advocate position. McGuinness believes combating issues like sexual violence, domestic abuse and stalking is not a one-person job but an institutional responsibility. She and Director of Equal Opportunity Eve Shatteen Bell have discussed possibly creating a consortium covering each UNT campus in the future to help ensure proper ethics during investigations of misconduct.

“These are real issues on college campuses and in university systems, and it is our job to hit them head on and to make sure that we are doing right by both parties and that we do things with integrity and fairness,” McGuinness said. “The UNT system and the UNT campuses have significant integrity, that’s one of the values of the system, but I think that’s really true in that we’re not going to hide behind something.”

The Title IX office is not the only organization on campus dealing with issues like these. The student organization It’s On Us, started nationally during the Obama administration, works to raise awareness on issues of sexual assault and help fight the stigma surrounding victims. Last year, the university launched the VolUNTary Consent campaign on its website, which provides the university policy definitions and resources for survivors, their friends and families.

“Dr. Moe was my previous supervisor, and she is one of the reasons why I have this wonderful chance with UNT,” said Student Survivor Advocate and It’s On Us president Kayleigh Garcia. “Dr. Moe allowed me to really make a difference in students’ lives on campus. Moe’s passion is caring for others and creating a culture within her team that promotes empathy and equity. She is the perfect fit for this position.”

Material science senior Willow Knight said she hopes more attention can be given to women in STEM and other majors that have a low number of female students under McGuinness’ leadership.

“As a woman in engineering, a male-dominated field, I believe equity is not just about increasing the number of women in the room,” Knight said. “We need to create spaces where they feel their voices are heard, and they feel empowered to speak up in unjust situations, which is why I think any work the university can do to help improve the educational and living environment for their students is important. To do that, having a strong Title IX team that upholds the law with integrity and advocates for UNT students is crucial.”

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, and McGuinness encourages participation in events such as Denim Day on April 26 or Teal Tuesdays to show support for survivors. It’s On Us also has several upcoming events, like a month-long donation drive to benefit Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center.

“The thing that I would like to make sure that we communicate is that nobody that goes through any sort of sexual violence, intimate partner violence or stalking — they’re never alone in the UNT system,” McGuinness said. “There’s always somebody that wants to help, whether that is a Title IX coordinator, survivor advocates, counseling employee or medical professional. Nobody should ever feel alone because there really are people at the University of North Texas system that care.”

