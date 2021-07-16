Monsignor King Outreach Center opens seven days a week

Waking up early, preparing the facilities, cooking meals and moving between locations is the daily routine of staff and volunteer members of Our Daily Bread, along with Monsignor King Outreach Center every day of the week, as of July 10.

The two organizations merged as one nonprofit organization in hopes of expanding resources and services available to the Denton community. Our Daily Bread provides meals at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church on West Oak Street and the Monsignor King Outreach Center provides emergency shelter at 300 S. Woodrow Lane while Deluxe Inn Motel provides additional housing at 601 N. Interstate 35E.

With more people available to assist in the facilities, changes were made to the hours of operation in the Monsignor King Outreach Center. Beginning July 10, the shelter opened seven days a week, which was previously open a few days a week.

“We are collaborating, communicating and all working together,” said Alva Santos, 47, assistant director of Our Daily Bread.

There are daily reports for each facility to keep accountability of the needs and accommodations needed for the following days. Resources are shared between the three facilities including food, utensils and toiletries.

The organizations hold their board and staff meetings together to ease the process of planning for the unanimous goal of helping others.

“We want to make sure that we are assisting our guests and giving them the respect and dignity that they are deserving of,” said Santos.

Triconne Brooks, 50, shelter director of Monsignor King Outreach Center manages the services required by guests while at the shelter.

“I love people,” Brooks said. “I love helping, and I love a challenge.”

Brooks said the nonprofits provide overnight shelter, showers, bus passes and breakfast to the guests depending on their needs.

The facilities will be functioning in separate locations until the new facility is ready for move-in. The new facility will be located at 909 Loop 288 and is expected to be finished in 12 to 18 months.

“I am so excited about the move,” Santos said. “It’s going to be fantastic to be able to facilitate everything under one umbrella instead of having to rotate through the three different facilities.”

Volunteers are stationed in each facility, but they assist with tasks for other locations as well. Our Daily Bread volunteer Jo Leenhouts, 73, manages office paperwork and creates welcome baskets for guests staying at the Deluxe Inn Motel.

Leenhouts has volunteered with Our Daily Bread for nine years and is excited about the merging of the two organizations, she said.

“I totally believe in the shelter, I totally believe in what we are doing here and the combination of the two is melding well,” Leenhouts said.

The capacity for the facilities will increase as the Center for Disease and Control Prevention’s COVID-19 safety guidelines are lifted.

In the Monsignor King Outreach Center, individuals are social distancing and required to wear face masks, while in Our Daily Bread face masks are optional for those who are vaccinated, but social distancing remains required.

Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center is actively seeking more volunteers for its three facilities.

“Volunteers are our biggest need, we just do not have enough volunteers to cover everything that needs to be done,” Leenhouts said. “[We need volunteers] to make sure that the clients feel loved, welcomed and cared for.”

Featured Image: Over the counter medicine donated to Our Daily Bread for clients on July 2, 2021. Image by Laura Nunez