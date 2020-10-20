Month of Horror: The best of the bad movies that are still genre classics

Horror movies tend to be the center of attention this time of year, which means I get to talk about some of my favorites. I am sure everyone wants to hear about how great “Halloween” is or how corny the entire “Friday the 13th” franchise can be, but instead I think it is time to talk about a genre within the genre. That’s right, we are getting meta and going to talk about the best of the worst. Here are some horror movies so bad you have no choice but to love them.

“Killer Klowns From Outer Space”

When people talk about terrible horror movies, this one tends to sit atop most of the lists. The funny thing is I don’t consider this movie bad at all. There are so many genuinely terrifying parts, and the practical effects make for some iconic characters. The writing in this movie is as good as any horror movie from the ’80s. I think a lot of people see a silly concept like clowns that kill people and immediately disassociate it from some of the greats. But there is something so charming about good practical effects, and if you aren’t the biggest fan of horror, even you can find some enjoyment in this film. Things like bodies being stored in cotton candy cocoons and deadly popcorn guns only make for an entertaining experience. That being said, some of the acting in this movie makes me want to plug my ears and take a nap. If you are a fan of the horror genre, this movie lives rent-free in your head, and chances are you don’t want it any other way.

“Sleepaway Camp”

This movie is known for its big twist ending, and most twist endings can either be really good or really bad. The film pulls off a twist that is so bad, with no real type of meaning other than it is shocking, that it somehow manages to be a good twist. I want you to think of a generic horror movie scenario in which there is a killer at a summer camp, and I want you to write the narrative of the said story in your head. I guarantee you probably just predicted the entire plot of this movie. Even if you have never heard of “Sleepaway Camp,” every aspect of this movie is predictable. It is all so easy to guess that when the big twist happens, you are caught so off guard that you question your whole existence. This is another movie where the writing seems like it came from an 8-year-old who just found out what cursing is, but at the same time, it is one I will always throw on when we get closer to Halloween.

“Silent Night, Deadly Night”

As soon as October rolls around, some people start hanging up their holiday decorations. If this is you (first of all, shame on you) this movie may be your speed. This film is like if Paul Blart watched “Joker” and got inspired to become a sadistic maniac. I never thought someone would use Santa’s list to decide if someone should live or not, but here I am writing about how this movie is so bad it is good. It is just utter garbage. “Sleepaway Camp” and “Killer Klowns From Outer Space” have elements that are fun and competent, where this movie goes into its category. No one really watches this other than to make fun of it, and as horrible as it is, you cannot help but love to hate it. I remember watching this movie for the first time and wishing I could just obsess over something normal like Marvel or Star Wars, but the horror genre has so many movies like this and I can’t help but love them all.

The point of this article is to show you horror has so many layers. There are just as many masterpieces as there are dumpster fires, but even the dumpster fires are enjoyable in some way, shape or form. I think this time of year allows everyone to explore the genre for what it is, which is probably the most diverse genre ever. You can find a killer Santa or a killer clown. The possibilities are endless, which means that there is a movie out there for everyone.

Featured image: Courtesy Trans World Entertainment