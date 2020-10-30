Month of Horror: Top 5 Halloween movies

Halloween is days away, and we have covered the beautiful genre of horror in every way possible. To end this month, I wanted to make a list of the top five Halloween movies to watch this weekend. I am assuming a lot of you are staying home and staying safe, so maybe you can watch a couple of these movies while you’re eating candy corn and chocolate with someone you care about. When I say Halloween movies, I am talking specifically about movies where Halloween is a main part of the story.

Honorable Mention: “Hubie Halloween”

I wanted to include this movie on the list so badly. I could say so much about this movie, but I already wrote a review for it that you can find here.

“Monster House”

Anyone who saw this movie growing up is morbidly terrified of it. The entire premise of your neighbor’s house becoming a gigantic monster is terrifying enough, but the animation style of extremely animated characters moving like real humans adds another layer of terror. This movie kept me up at night for as long as I can remember, and the fact that it was marketed as a kid’s movie is criminal. Anytime a ball went over my fence into the neighbor’s yard, this movie made me afraid to go and get it back. With Halloween movies varying from terrifying to lighthearted, this film balances it better than most can.

“Halloweentown”

Alright, it is time to address the elephant in the room. Any time Halloween rolls around, Twitter erupts about a plethora of movies that really bring out the best of Halloween. “Halloweentown” is on everyone’s list almost every single year, and I am a bit ashamed to admit I had never seen this movie growing up. I figured it was a heavy dose of Halloween, so I watched it a couple of years back, and I think it is perfect for those people who hate being scared. This is definitely a movie you want to sit down and watch with a bunch of friends, and it is a perfect way to take a nostalgic trip this year.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

This movie can be a Halloween movie as well as a Christmas movie, which means that you can watch it from now until the end of December. This is truly one of the greatest seasonal films of all time, and it only becomes better with age. Anyone can get enjoyment from this movie, and I mean absolutely anyone. I feel like this is such an essential movie to watch this time of year, for absolutely everyone.

“Trick ‘r Treat”

These last two movies are absolute gems, and they are in a league of their own. “Trick ‘r Treat” is an anthology film that shows Halloween does not deserve the backseat to other holidays. There is so much to take away from a movie like this, and one of my favorite parts is how it all connects at the end. There are so many horror movies to watch this time of year, but a movie like this deserves to be celebrated for doing something new and thriving. 2007 was a time where horror was laughed at and unique ideas were extremely rare. This movie is as scary as it is funny, while also being enjoyable from beginning to end.

“Halloween”

The Halloween movie to end all Halloween movies. This is probably the most iconic horror movie of all time, and it has every right to be. When you talk about movies that changed the industry forever, this movie is definitely a part of that list. A movie from 1978 that is still absolutely terrifying is all I need to say for this film to have the number one spot. Even if you have never seen this movie before, you have heard of it, and if you have seen it, you know the impact it has. This is one of my favorite movies ever, and it is the perfect time of year to throw it on the television.

Everyone have a Happy Halloween, and please stay safe while doing so. Watch some movies and spend some time with people you enjoy.

