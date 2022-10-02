‘Moonage Daydream’ reviews the eclectic life of David Bowie

“An alien rockstar.”

This is one of many titles singer-songwriter and icon David Bowie used. “Moonage Daydream” depicts the rock ‘n’ roll fantasy that was Bowie’s life. It is a trip on a musical drug from start to finish. The audience is taken into the colorful and shiny world of Bowie.

Throughout the past few years, there have been biopics about notable artists like Queen, Elton John and Elvis Presley. The difference is these films are Hollywood actors’ take on a real person’s life. In “Moonage Daydream,” we witness actual footage of Bowie and his real-life experiences.

The film begins with Bowie whispering as the blank screen slowly spells out the singer’s last name. The audience is greeted with an array of colors, lights, lasers, clips from old films and the star Bowie himself. These dramatic effects are a perfect representation of the theatrical person he was.

After the introduction, audiences are taken back to the early ’70s. Seeing a bright-haired Bowie strut onstage in his glittery platform shoes is truly breathtaking. The audience can envision being in the concert venue with thousands of fans screaming as he sang “All The Young Dudes.”

“Moonage Daydream” travels through time to show the many faces Bowie had and the many places he called home. In the late ’70s through ’80s, a blonde Bowie ventured across the world seeking inspiration for his many mediums.

An interview from 1973 shows how Bowie was truly ahead of his time — his developments in music and fashion paved the way for future artists.

The interviewer mentions Bowie’s shoes and comments on how they are traditionally women’s shoes. In true Bowie fashion, the artist responds with, “they’re shoe shoes, silly!”

In the same interview, religion and worship are brought up. When asked if he partakes in any worship, his response is truly beautiful as he states “life, I love life very much indeed.” He lived life to its fullest and took inspiration from everything he saw.

The documentary has a pattern of jumping through time. The audience sees moments of Bowie as an adult, then all the way back to when he first came to America in 1971. Later, Ziggy Stardust, Bowie’s most well-known character, is introduced.

Stardust is someone Bowie fans will never forget. Being able to witness Bowie’s prolonged transition into the all-out glamour of his new persona is exceptional.

In this new era of Ziggy, we are taken past the time of “Starman,” “Life on Mars” and the film’s namesake, “Moonage Daydream.” It delves deep into his family, songwriting process and love life. The film starts picking up as it speeds through the latter half of Bowie’s career.

Passing through the ’80s at lightning speed, audiences are shown his “Let’s Dance” era. The ’80s is a Bowie era that will be recognized for his art instead of his music. The film presents a part of Bowie’s life people may not have seen before and it was done in a beautiful way.

The ’80s had a “new Bowie” and the people were loving it. Bowie said he wanted to “make something that helps people” in regards to his new music style. The ’80s and ’90s were a brighter time for him and he wanted to reflect that in his music.

The documentary is a beautiful mess in the best way possible. Odd, but it’s a work of art how David Bowie struck the world in a way no one could ever replicate.

Bella’s rating: 4.5/5

Featured Illustration by Isabella Isquierdo