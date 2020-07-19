More Black-owned businesses to know in Denton

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to be relevant, many activists advocate for shopping at local Black-owned businesses. This is a follow-up piece to the businesses touched on last week.

Mixxed Daiquiri Express

Mixxed Daiquiri Express is a daiquiri bar and grill and was opened by Denton resident Kedrick Lee in May of 2018, with a goal of obtaining personal and financial freedom and to appeal to the market in Denton.

“We task ourselves daily with the challenge of what a great customer experience should be and make changes to reach and maintain that goal,” Lee said. “All food items are made in house. We try to create new and exciting daiquiri flavors — our daiquiri flavor line is constantly changing to keep the guests intrigued.”

To get where Mixxed Daiquiri Express is now, Lee had to work in all aspects of starting a business.

“The journey was definitely a lot of hard work,” Lee said. “We wanted [to] strive to have the Mixxed Daiquiri name become a well-known household name. I was involved in all aspects of opening Mixxed Daiquiri, from the logo design, color scheme, daiquiri flavors and food menu.”

Lee said it is rewarding to see customers’ reactions after coming to Mixxed Daiquiri Express.

“One of the greatest rewards is seeing a [smile] on our customer’s face, referrals to friends and family and repeat visits,” Lee said. “We love to hear feedback from our guests.”

Mixxed Daiquiri Express aims to create a comfortable and welcoming environment for customers.

“[Customers can expect] a family feel,” Lee said. “We welcome any and everyone. Customer service is a priority as well as a great product.”

Mixxed Daiquiri Express is located at 4145 S. Stemmons Fwy. Unit 105, and is open every day from 12 to 9 p.m.

Dinner on Mee

Dinner on Mee is a Denton catering business owned by Denton resident Sidnee Byrd who allows customers to customize their meals and sweets to their likings.

“Initially, [Dinner on Mee] started off as looking for my niche, and then it just went uphill from there,” Byrd said. “I wanted to be able to share my products [with] people here in town.”

Byrd said her first order was a request from her goddaughter for a Jojo Siwa custom cake. After that, word got around, and her business grew from there.

“My journey has been [an] exploration of my hidden talent,” Byrd said. “I have discovered by personal gift that I can share to make others happy.”

Byrd said she has experienced rapid growth and is pleased to have a platform that allows her to make others happy.

“The greatest challenge has been experiencing unbelievable growth, and it so happens that the greatest reward is knowing that this business is so fresh and new and it is headed to the next level,” Byrd said. “I love that I make people happy through food.”

Customers can reach Byrd at dinneronmee@gmail.com for more information or to place orders.

Womb Essentials

Womb Essentials is a med spa and wellness center in Denton that focuses mainly on women’s health and womb issues, but also has services such as teeth whitening, acupuncture, lipo shots and waxing.

Owner and Denton resident Constance Pullam opened Womb Essentials in February of this year to help those with reproductive issues, without resorting to medication or surgery.

“I kind of wanted to look into a more holistic approach to be able to stop my issues that I felt like I was having, along with I knew a lot of other friends and family were having as well,” Pullam said.

Pullam said she had much to learn in the process of opening Womb Essentials.

“A lot of it you don’t just wake up and know,” Pullam said. “You have to ask other people to help you [and] you have to research things. It’s been a lot of trial and error, but I did not want to open until I knew that I felt like I was at least an expert in certain areas.”

Pullam described her customers’ experiences as being quiet, intimate and comfortable.

“I care about health and well-being, not just the quantity [of services],” Pullam said. “It’s the quality of the services that we provide, and we want to actually offer solutions for them, especially if they’re having issues.”

Womb Essentials is located at 3730 E. McKinney St. Suite 103. For pricing and booking, interested clients can visit wombessentials.com.

P.S. Candles Co.

P.S. Candles Co. is a handmade candle company that was launched by owner and Denton resident Veronica Gray on Jan. 10 of this year. Gray uses her business to focus on releasing positive energy through products.

“I specialize in creating candles, and also body butters and bath salts, with the intention of creating your own positive space,” Gray said.

P.S. Candles Co. started because Gray wanted to be able to touch the lives of others through a product she felt passionate about.

“I kind of fell into it,” Gray said. “I’m a very spiritual person, so I feel like I was led to create something that I can give back to people to positively enrich their lives.”

Gray aims to make her customers happy through her products.

“That’s really what my mission is, is [to create] a positive experience for all customers who purchase from me,” Gray said. “We’re busy with our lives, and just really [trying] to center ourselves and find that time for self care.”

Gray said her customers and those close to her provide her with a support system that motivates her.

“Everything that I’ve created is all connected personally,” Gray said. “I’ll get an idea, and I receive so much support. We can be our hardest critics, but then you have your supporters and customers who are there to remind you that you’re doing something right. I’ve just been extra determined to perfect my craft and just really hone in on it.”

Interested customers can visit PSCandlesCo.com for more information about products and to place orders.

Tanglez & Loxz

Tanglez & Loxz is a hair salon in Corinth specializing in healthy hair and interracial hair, owned by Denton resident L Cikki Morehead.

“When I moved here, I noticed that they didn’t have a lot of African American salons here in Denton,” Morehead said. “A lot of people do hair at home, and I just decided that this was something that Denton needed.”

Morehead plans her day accordingly so customers are in and out of her salon in an efficient manner.

“[Tanglez & Loxz] is a little more professional,” Morehead said. “I don’t overbook, so I don’t have you in there waiting all day. Your time is your time, [and] three hours has been my limit.”

Morehead said through Tanglez & Loxz, she has had the opportunity to make people happy by transforming their hair.

“To make a woman who felt like she lost most of her [hair] due to some type of chemical treatment she put in at home, or just lack of moisturizing her hair properly, and to see that you can fix that and create and put a smile on her face when she leaves, that’s the most important part,” Morehead said.

Local businesses fuel the local economy and help community members, Morehead said.

“[Supporting local] keeps the dollar in the community,” Morehead said. “You go outside your community [and] give other people your tax dollars, and as long as you keep those dollars in the community, the dollar will circulate a lot longer.”

Tanglez & Loxz is located at 1420 Robinson Rd. Suite 320, Corinth, Texas. For appointments, clients can call 940-463-4935 or message @TanglezLoxz on Instagram.

Featured Image: Kedrick Lee, owner of Mixxed Daiquiri Express, helps customers on July 12, 2020. Image by Samuel Gomez