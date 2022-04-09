More games should take the road ‘WWE 2K22’ took

Whether it be games like “Madden” or “Call of Duty,” the amount of rinsing and repeating within the video game industry is absolutely absurd. Games thriving off of microtransactions don’t feel the need to change up how their annual games are published because they know they will make millions off in-game content alone.

Meanwhile,“WWE 2K22” just hit the shelves, the first entry in the series in nearly three years. There was no entry in 2021, due to the 2020 installment’s poor reception, the game creators decided to skip a year and redesign everything from top to bottom.

After playing “WWE 2K22” for a couple of weeks now, I can confidently say every single gaming franchise out there with the lazy copy and paste method should do what this game did if they truly care about their future.

Taking a trip over to Metacritic, the user score for “Madden 22” is at 0.6/10. “Call of Duty: Vanguard” and NBA 2K22 both have a 3.6/10 rating. Compared to “WWE 2K20” having a 1.6/10, the newest entry in the franchise managed to score a 7.8/10, crushing pretty much every single gaming franchise with one annual release.

Instead of releasing a repetitive game to a fan base completely fed up with the way things have been, the developers involved with the latest entry took as much time as they needed to make a game filled with quality content. There has been nothing but praise from fans online and, for the first time in a long time, a game with an annual release like this one is not at the center of some crazy internet discourse.

Backlash, like the kind “Madden” and “Call of Duty” franchises face, come from a lack of care from the developers. They don’t seem to care too much because they know people are going to buy it regardless of its low quality.

The only thing keeping these games from doing what “WWE 2K22” has done is the action of going against the product released. Who knows how good the game could be if the creators and designers took an entire year away to improve the same derivative features fans have been complaining about for years.

I have been having a blast with this revamped game, so much so I haven’t even thought of playing those copy and paste games we have all been used to seeing over the last couple of years.

There is a lot to say about the state of the gaming world, and I may not be the most qualified person to say any of it, but what “WWE 2K22” has done is a giant leap in the right direction. Hopefully it starts a trend for more video games installments so fans start getting the quality content they deserve.

Featured Illustration By Miranda Thomas