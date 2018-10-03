Morning classes 101: 8 ways to survive the morning blues

We’ve all been there: that one 8 a.m. class we all dread to get out of bed in the morning to go to. When we finally decide to roll out of bed, we are in the worst mood for class, setting our tone for the rest of the day. From my experience in dealing with these classes, I’ve discovered a few tips along the way to help combat that early morning dread.

1. Start the night before

Your morning starts the night before. The goal is to minimize the amount of decisions you make right after you wake up, which means shower and prepare your backpack and clothes the night before so not to add to your morning stress. You might even get a few extra minutes to sleep in, and we all know how much an extra 10 minutes can do.

2. Make a to-do list

This sounds a bit cliché, but try making a to-do list for the following day. As college students, we have busy schedules. It’s easy to let things slip out of our mind, which is why writing down a simple list of tasks to complete is never a bad idea, regardless of if you have early morning classes. After all, it doesn’t hurt that lists makes you feel more productive.

3. Get a goodnight’s sleep

Do I even have to mention this? This is such a given, but I know those all-nighters sneak up to us eventually. Try to get six to eight hours of sleep to feel energized to take on the day.

4. Have a morning routine

Having a routine forces you to start moving the moment you’re out of bed instead of succumbing to the comfort because — trust me — I know we all fall for it. The most efficient way to do this is by having the first step of your routine requiring you to leave your bedroom. It can be hard to follow a specific routine at first, but it will eventually become an autopilot instinct. Once your alarm goes off, get up immediately, and don’t give your brain time to think.

5. Make a playlist

Right after rolling out of bed, blast some music. Make a wake-up playlist — or what I like to call “morning jams.” It will give you that extra energy boost you need to start the day, and it’s a sure-fire way to improve your mood.

6. Comfort is key

Don’t worry about appearance and wear something comfortable to get through your class smoothly — something warm and relaxing so that you can concentrate better in the class. Put in as much effort as you want, but I would make comfort a top priority.

7. Caffeine boost

I wouldn’t recommend drinking coffee every morning, but we all have those days when we need a little bit of extra help. Make sure you drink plenty of water before and after you down that cup of coffee on your way out, though!

8. Just do it

Stop thinking about it! (Cue that Shia LaBeouf meme.) Once your alarm goes off, get out of bed without even thinking about it. Your attitude and mindset here is everything — It will be hard for you to wake up if you are constantly reminding yourself of how much you hate morning classes and how badly you don’t want to go. Just do it!

Featured Image: Grabbing a cup of coffee is essential for those early morning classes, especially if you didn’t get enough sleep the night before. Make sure you drink enough water for all those lattes you down, though. Kaitlin Pennell