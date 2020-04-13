North Texas Daily

Most of summer classes will be online, UNT president says in an email

April 13
17:31 2020
All in-person classes for the May session, Summer I and full summer sessions will be online and taught remotely, UNT President Neal Smatresk said in an email to students, faculty and staff.

As of right now, Summer II classes will continue in person, but that is subject to change “based on recommendations from health officials and agencies,” Smatresk said.

In addition, and in recognition of the financial impact COVID-19 is having on our students, we will provide emergency financial relief to many of our students enrolled in summer courses, which will appear on student tuition and fee statements in the coming weeks,” Smatresk said. “We are doing everything possible to find ways to help students continue their education during the summer months.”

Summer financial aid is now available and summer 2020 registration is also open.

“I am counting on our creativity, caring and resilience to guide the path for our Mean Green family to get through this global health crisis – and emerge stronger than ever,” Smatresk said. “You are all doing an amazing job, and I thank you for all you have done during these challenging times.”

 Featured Image: The Administration Building sits on an empty UNT campus after an increase in COVID-19 cases in Denton County. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia

