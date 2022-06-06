Mother-daughter owned boutique caters to inclusive community

At 728 N. Elm Street sits a quaint, sage greenhouse first built in the 1960s. After walking up a simple wooden ramp outside of the home’s entrance, one will find themselves in the midst of tables and racks holding a variety of tops, bottoms and accessories. The clothing styles and sizes, which run from small to 3XL, offered inside the newly opened Third & Sage boutique are just as diverse as the customers they serve, according to co-owner and North Texas native Denise Bennett.

“The most important thing that we wanted to do in our boutique was to be inclusive to everybody,” Denise said. “We want to have something for everybody.”

Third & Sage first started in early March as an online store created by Denise and her daughter, co-owner Gabby Bennett. Since Gabby was younger, she wanted to start her own business. With inspiration and support from her parents, who have previous experience working with her father’s company, Gabby decided to chase her dream now rather than when she got older. At 26, Gabby soon started to gather a large online customer base through social media, which allowed her to search for physical locations a few months after launching the boutique’s website.

“I never really imagined that it would happen this fast,” Gabby said. “We thought we’d be online for a few more years, so we’re really, really grateful just for the opportunity to have a brick-and-mortar store.”

Soon after, the Bennetts found their first location a few blocks away from Denton Square, where they held their grand opening on May 26. From being able to see their products displayed across the store and greet new customers, Gabby felt encouraged by the community from their first day.

“It kind of felt like welcoming family into what we’ve created what we’ve put together as a brand,” Gabby said. “We had one customer say, ‘It’s just so happy in here, I feel like everything I look at is just happy.’ That is really our goal […] that our customers can walk in and with whatever is going on in their life can just be able to relax, to exhale by walking into our shop.”

Denise believes that being able to share their store through its brick-and-mortar locations gives the business a whole new feel by connecting with customers in person.

“It’s just a neat experience because you actually get to see your customer’s faces when they see your inventory, see the product,” Denise said. “There’s that whole interaction, that whole relationship building there and it’s a whole different thing. Online is fun, but that face-to-face relationship is just really kind of where our heart is.”

Aside from a welcoming environment, Third & Sage also aims to provide a wide range of clothing and styles to meet the needs of customers of all sizes and ages. By shaping their brand to cater to a universal audience, Denise said they have loved seeing the variety of customers from their community come out to support the store.

“We have had 20-year-old customers that have come in and bought the exact same top as someone over 50,” Denise said. “Not everything in our store is for everybody, but we want people to find something that they feel good and look good in so they can be happy when they leave the store with their purchase.”

Third & Sage retail associate Lauren Christner has been a friend of the family previous to being asked to join their team. After knowing them for so long and seeing the Bennetts’ progress in building their business, Christner believes it is clear how much passion and effort has gone into opening Third & Sage.

“They have worked so hard and poured themselves fully into this and it shows,” Christner said. “[There has been] so much love and support they have already received online and now in store.”

Since first starting the shop, Denise has seen growth in Gabby’s business experience, as well as the overall size and impact of Third & Sage’s customer base. As the boutique continues to develop, both online and through their brick-and-mortar store, she hopes to see success in not only the business’ profits but the community it serves.

“If our customers are happy and they’re successful, then that, in turn, will make us successful,” Denise said. “What success really is is kind of just in everybody’s own little heart.”

Denise said Third & Sage also hopes to soon find ways to give back to the Denton community, whether through partnering with a nonprofit or offering a variety of other local service opportunities. In doing so, Denise hopes to one day support the community in return for their continuous support for their local shop.

“As we’re in business a little bit longer, the Lord will kind of show us where there’s a need, and we’ll probably go where we can best meet it,” Denise said. “It’s kind of still developing, but we want to keep those doors open for sure.”

As the boutique continues to develop in Denton, Gabby hopes that others in the local community can learn that Third & Sage is here for them. While helping people find their fashion style, she believes those at the store can also uplift their community by showing others their inner beauty.

“For us, it’s not just necessarily about clothing,” Gabby said. “It’s about bringing joy to someone’s face, and we hope that that just encourages others’ confidence in themselves and that they can be who they are created to be.”

Featured Image: Denise Bennett (left) and Gabby Bennett pose in front of the logo for Third and Sage on May 28, 2022. Photo by Daniel Pope