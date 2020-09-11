Multiple Mean Green alumni represent NFL in opening week

Heading into the opening week of the NFL season, North Texas has three former players listed on the 53-man opening-day rosters. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton, San Francisco 49ers running back Jeffery Wilson and New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson represent players who made roster spots as of Friday, Sept. 11. Other former North Texas players who are on practice squad rosters are cornerback Kemon Hall and defensive end LaDarius Hamilton.

Fullback Jamize Olalawe has opted out of the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys due to COVID-related concerns. Olalawe has played nine total seasons in his career with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

Jalen Guyton (2017-2018)

As of Friday, Sept. 11, Guyton is expected to start with the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening week. Guyton was signed as an undrafted free agent in April 2019 with the Dallas Cowboys and was later released during the final opening day roster cuts. Guyton signed with Los Angeles midway through the 2019 season to join the practice squad and was promoted to the 53-man roster on Nov. 30, 2019.

Guyton in his two seasons with North Texas totaled 1,580 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns. The 2017 season he was awarded Conference USA Newcomer of the Year with 775 yards receiving, 49 receptions and a team-high nine touchdowns.

Jeffrey Wilson (2014-2017)

Wilson enters his third season with the San Francisco 49ers after winning an NFC title against the Green Bay Packers in a 37-20 contest in 2019. He finished third on the team last season with four touchdowns, including 105 rushing yards. As a rookie in 2018, Wilson rushed for 266 yards on 66 carries, playing in six games.

Wilson finished his career fourth all-time on the program’s rushing list (3,205 yards), third in career rushing touchdowns (32) and fourth in program history in all-purpose yards (4,009).

Craig Robertson (2007-2010)

Robertson enters his ninth season for his NFL career after a 13-3 campaign with the New Orleans Saints in 2019. While splitting time majority of the year, Robertson tallied 27 total tackles (20 solo), one sack, one interception and a pass break-up in 15 games. Robinson’s most notable year came in 2016 when he started in 15 games for New Orleans with 115 tackles (71 solo), four pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble, one sack and an interception.

For his nine-year career, Robinson has 572 tackles (365 solo), 10 interceptions and nine sacks with the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints combined.

Robertson was a four-year letterman at North Texas appearing in 48 games and totaling 382 career tackles, 3.5 sacks and nine interceptions. As a freshman in 2007 he won the Byron Gross Award for team’s most outstanding linebacker, tallying 48 tackles and five interceptions

Courtesy Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN