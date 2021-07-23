Multiple university programs offer support to former foster care students

The university is coordinating two programs to provide year-round support for students who are former members of the foster care system.

These programs are PUSH, which stands for ‘Persevere Until Success Happens,’ and the Summer Bridge Program. Both programs’ staff aim to help freshly graduated members of the foster care system transition into college students. PUSH has operated since 2012, while Summer Bridge was piloted four years ago.

“We do everything [to support students] academically, [including] working with specialized advising and resources, help[ing] with study skills and writing labs,” PUSH graduate assistant Alexandria Abbrat said. “We also have connections with the Career Center to help them with making a resume and finding on-campus jobs.”

The two programs operate on different schedules. PUSH is a year-round service while Summer Bridge is a 10-week program that began on June 1 and will end on August 6.

“We are so fortunate at UNT to have such a caring university community that really allows for [Summer Bridge] to call on all aspects of this university to support their students,” Brenda Sweeten, the university’s Foster Care Liaison Officer, said. “Youth who aged out of foster care didn’t have any place to go between high school graduation and starting college in the fall.”

Any students who have experience in the foster care system, whether they aged out of the foster care system or were adopted, are eligible. There are currently 14 students in Summer Bridge, which involves a course that serves as an introduction to college. Students learn resume writing, interview skills and how to make and present a presentation.

“At the beginning of the year we identified 231 students on the UNT campus who were eligible for services through this program,” Sweeten said. “Students can self-identify in having experience in foster care.”

So far, both programs have increased retention rates.

“From summers 2018 to 2020, we had an 82.6 [percent] overall retention rate of Summer Bridge participation at UNT and statistically only 3 percent of students who age out of foster care graduate with bachelor’s degrees,” Abbrat said. “82.6 percent retention rate is a huge indication that we’re on the right track and this program really does make a difference.”

In recent years, more universities have started to provide dedicated campus support programs for students with experiences in foster care.

“While we weren’t the first university to do this, we were amongst the first,” Sweeten said. “There are some other universities in Texas who do this such as Texas State [University], Austin Community College, Sam Houston University, [University of Texas at San Antonio and] Texas Woman’s University.”

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services assigns every child aged 14 a Preparation for Adult Living worker. This worker helps children prepare for the transition from foster care to adulthood, including the transition to university. DFPS also offers a college tuition and fee waiver.

“Just like children living with their families of origin, children in foster care work with their caregivers and schools to apply for college,” said Taylor Forrest, director of marketing at The Family Initiative. “There are college partnerships with many Texas state universities that work with children who have transitioned from foster care to university.”

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles