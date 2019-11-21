My Chemical Romance’s return should get you excited

In Spring of 2013, the iconic band My Chemical Romance (MCR) broke up and left a sea of their fans in shock, myself included. The band has produced classics, like “Helena, Teenagers,I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” and, of course, their most well known song: “Welcome to the Black Parade.”

Since the band’s breakup, there has been speculation and hope that the band will ever get back together. In June of this year, Joe Jonas slipped up during an interview with the UK’s KISS FM Breakfast Show and hinted about MCR’s return. After he spoke about hearing them practicing near them in New York, fans were going crazy at the idea of the band’s return. There wasn’t much news relating to the band for a while, so chatter died down.

Then, on Oct. 31, the band announced a comeback and released dates for a suprise show in Los Angeles for Dec. 20. Since then, they have announced more upcoming shows in Australia, New Zealand and Japan with other featured bands including Jimmy Meets World, Midnight Youth and Miss June.

I missed the very beginning start of the band and eventually got into their music during my emo middle school days (cries in G note). The band’s comeback feels like a trip down memory lane, remembering all the songs I still jam too.

In addition to the rabid fans stoked for their return, celebrities are also showing anxious await for the band’s return. Billie Ellish and Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda are a few of the many artists to react with excitement on Twitter following the news of the band’s return.

Obviously, many fans had the same reaction as me because their hit song, Welcome to the Black Parade, is back on the Billboard 200 charts. For the week beginning Nov. 16, it was ranked #92.

I am very excited about the band having a comeback, but I am a little reserved about everything still, namely their new tour. I do hope that the comeback means more than just one show in the United States. New music could lead to some great songs, but a reunion tour across America would be accessible and nice for all of the fans. A new collection of merchandise would also be beneficial to the band and a huge selling point to fans and listeners.

Last year, Gerard Way released a single, “Baby You’re A Haunted House ” in time for Halloween, and it was a bop. Most of the band members from MCR pursued their own music careers after the split, but this song sticks out to me. It’s pretty different from MCR’s usual type of music, but this song gives me hope for the new things to come from the band if they continue to stay together.

MCR coming back took me as a shock, and despite my reservations on getting my hopes up, I have high expectations for the band.

With millions of listeners on Spotify alone, only having one show in the United States would be disappointing. Their LA show is already sold out, and there are still thousands of Americans and other people around the globe that are dying to see their return.

I hope their return brings in new fans and allows veteran listeners to remember the memories they’ve always had of the band.

Featured Illustration: Miranda Thomas