“My Roommate is a Cat” is the “purr-fect” anime to watch with your pet

Have you ever wondered what your pet was thinking? Why did your pet knock over a bowl, or why did your pet suddenly run away? If you spend as much time as I do thinking about what your pet might be thinking, then “My Roommate is a Cat” is an anime you should consider watching.

“My Roommate is a Cat,” an anime currently airing on Wednesdays on Crunchyroll, stars an introverted novelist named Subaru Mikazuki. One unfortunate day, Mikazuki loses both of his parents in a freak bus accident and suddenly finds himself going through the day’s motions alone. While Mikazuki visits the graves of his parents, he finds a stray cat, which leads to the story of Subaru and the cat getting to know each other.

But it is much more than that too.

Every episode, you receive about half of Mikazuki’s point of view and in the same episode, you receive about half of the stray cat’s point of view. Mikazuki, a first-time cat owner, initially struggles with the behaviors of his stray cat, while the stray cat struggles with the behaviors of a new grieving, workaholic owner.

The episode could be finished with just Mikazuki’s point of view, but the addition of the stray cat’s point of view makes every episode feel polished and charming. The audience learns about Mikazuki coping with not only the death of his parents, but also his extreme social anxiety. The audience learns not only about the stray cat’s life before Mikazuki, but also her learning to trust and love him.

Besides the structure of each episode being predictable yet amiable, the animation of “My Roommate is a Cat” is honestly nothing too special, except for the excessively cute and busy opening theme and song that I plan to be adding to at least one of my many anime themed playlists.

Though it is nothing special animation-wise, I must insist that it is definitely worth watching if you have, used to have or always wanted a pet. It is worth watching if you are an introverted individual who struggles to go make purchases in public without getting nervous. It is worth it to watch if you are grieving a loved one and need a good cry.

With the current airing of “Mob Psycho 100 II,” “The Promised Neverland” and “Kaguya-sama: Love Is War,” three extremely popular anime, I fear that “My Roommate is a Cat” is going to be overshadowed. If it had aired just two seasons ago rather than this season, it would have shined like the stars you see in your pet’s eyes when you waggle a treat over them. Although it isn’t a masterpiece but rather a slice-of-life anime meant to be watched at the end of a hard day, it doesn’t deserve to be forgotten and not discussed in the anime community.

But I must concur, the best possible way to watch this anime is with your furry friend nearby. For me, I watch “My Roommate is a Cat” with my Long Coat Chihuahua, Percy. As the show goes on, I give him kisses, treats and pets. If you are looking for an anime that you want to watch with your pet that will make you love him or her more, then “My Roommate is a Cat” is the anime for you.

