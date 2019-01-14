Nate Brooks makes NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

North Texas senior cornerback Nate Brooks has been selected to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The all-star game will feature a collection of the best seniors in college football showcasing their skills at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

The Whitehouse, TX native was rated a three-star prospect by ESPN coming out of Whitehouse High School. He was named to the 2014 ETSN.fm East Texas Football Super Team Second-Team. Brooks made his collegiate debut with the Mean Green in 2015 by playing 10 games for North Texas, starting each of the last seven games of the season. He capped his freshman year with 38 total tackles, including 27 solo tackles, with 3.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and three passes defended. In his sophomore season, Brooks would go on to receive an All-Conference USA Honorable Mention. He finished the 2016 season with 57 recorded tackles (36 solo) with a team-leading four interceptions, a sack, two forced fumbles, two tackles for loss and four pass breakups in 13 appearances, all of which were starts at corner. During Brooks junior season at North Texas, he made Preseason All-Conference USA selection. Brooks would finish with 31 tackles (24 solo), 0.5 for a loss with two pass break-ups in 12 appearances, eight of which were starts at corner.

Brooks was a semi-finalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award during his senior year at North Texas. He tied the team lead with five interceptions, which was seventh in FBS. He posted a total of 61 tackles and nine pass break-ups in 12 appearances, all starts. Brooks would end his collegiate career with six total tackles (five solo) in the 52-13 loss to Utah State in the 2018 New Mexico Bowl.

The 112-man bowl game roster will be split into two groups, the National team, led by long-time NFL player and coach Mike Tice, and the American team, led by the former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano.

