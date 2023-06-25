National Make Music Day celebration joins community together in rhythm

Families filter in and out through local storefronts as they partake in numerous creatively-fueled activities, spreading a musical spirit throughout the town square.

The City of Denton held its Make Music Day event across the downtown area on Wednesday. Make Music Day is an annual worldwide celebration that utilizes music to commemorate the summer solstice on June 21. Denton has organized the event every year since 2018. This year’s consisted of a myriad of music activities that participants could partake in across the Square.

Christina Davis, City of Denton Business Development Administrator, said Denton attempts to honor the event’s original ties to the summer solstice, while cultivating additional purpose.

“Locally, we build upon that goal and try to inspire the love of music in children by engaging them to hear, feel and create music,” Davis said in an email.

A multitude of organizations help with the event. Partners include the City of Denton Economic Development and Parks and Recreation Department, The Denton Main Street Association, Discover Denton and more.

The musical festivities downtown included an instrument petting zoo at the Denton Senior Center and a Mid-Day Concert by Megan Storie at the Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum. A “Passport Music Hunt,” which consisted of participants picking up a “passport” that listed 10 local businesses, was conducted across several venues, including Mellow Mushroom and More Fun Comics. The participants were then be able to meander into the 10 storefronts listed, at which point the businesses would then stamp their allotted space on the passport.

Additionally, each of the allocated storefronts had a QR code that would lead participants to information about different musical entities who either were from Denton or received their education in the area. This “Denton Arts Walk of Fame” was so locals could learn about an assortment of different creatives with ties to the Denton community.

University alumna and Grammy Award-winning artist Nora Jones was designated a QR code at More Fun Toys. More Fun Toys employee Nessie James, a fan of Jones, said she was excited to house information about the artist in the store.

“I actively listened to [Jones] on Spotify, and I had no idea she was from here,” James said. “I think it’s just interesting to learn more about the artists that you love, especially the ones that come from here, because I feel like it can kind of give you more of an appreciation for the schools around you and all the different music communities.”

In addition to the QR Codes, several local businesses housed other activity stops. Such stations included coloring pages at Half Pint Children’s Boutique, story time at Patchouli Joe’s and more. The Visitor Center offered papers for people to take a pre-existing piece of music, or write in their own, and decorate it with arts and crafts supplies. The Visitor Center Director Sunnye Knight shared an appreciation for the accesses families have to creativity on Make Music Day.

“I think that one of my favorite things about Denton is how many different activities there are to do all of the time, and that most of those things to do are free,” Knight said. “I think it’s important for families, and children especially, to have things to do that use their creative outlet that don’t have to cost them money. I feel like it was really good for people to be able to come out and wander around and visit the different stores and spend time outside without having to invest extra money into something.”

Davis, the person largely credited for orchestrating the event, said Make Music Day has not only impacted the community as a whole, but has also personally affected her.

“While it is a lot of work, for me personally, I love seeing the younger kids and teens learning about music and maybe picking up an instrument for the first time at the Instrument Petting Zoo or playing a Djembes Drum,” Davis said. “It always reminds me of attending my first Spring Concert where the orchestra was so loud you could feel it.”

Additional musical performances by the School of Rock, Coyote Music Studio and The Rhythm Company were scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. on the Courthouse-on-the-Square Lawn, however the lineup was canceled due to inclement rainy weather.

The Youth Symphony Executive Director Damia Cleaver noted that while both music and Make Music Day is celebrated worldwide, the event also has special ties to the local Denton community.

“Obviously Denton’s very supportive of music,” Cleaver said. “It’s just another event that can happen on the Square to recall recognition to groups who provide music services in Denton.”

The Youth Symphony of Denton had been scheduled to perform, but canceled the day before the event, as several symphony members were still recovering from jetlag after a recent trip to South Korea. Cleaver said she had not yet picked music for the event, but had hoped to perform some of the music the group played in South Korea.

“I just think it’s important to recognize music and recognize the international [nature] of music, because it’s an international event, it happens all around the world,” Cleaver said. “Having just been in Korea, the kids worked with a Korean conductor that they couldn’t even understand, but yet they were able to perform for him. It’s kind of proof that music is an international language, and no matter what language you speak, you can speak music together.”

Featured Image: A sign is displayed in the Courthouse on the Square for the Make Music Day festival in Denton, Texas on June 21, 2023. Makayla Brown