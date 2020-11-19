North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

NCAA extends recruiting dead period again

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

NCAA extends recruiting dead period again

NCAA extends recruiting dead period again
November 19
12:15 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
19th November, 2020

19th November, 2020

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council voted to extend the current recruiting dead period — instituted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic — to a new end date of April 15, 2021. The dead period has been extended several times now and was most recently set to conclude Jan. 1 before the latest extension.

The Council also voted to allow more flexibility in football recruiting by “allowing all coaches, full-time school staff members and current students to conduct recruiting calls (telephone calls and video calls) without a countable coach being present.” This ruling includes volunteer coaches in the FCS division as well, and was proposed by the Football Oversight Committee.

As far as other sports are concerned, the Council said it plans to address similar flexibility for them at its December meeting, according to the release.

“The COVID-19 numbers are not trending in the right direction for the Council to allow in-person recruiting and the associated long-distance travel for coaches, prospective student-athletes and their families,” Division I Council Chair  M. Grace Calhoun said. “We acknowledge the impact the restrictions are having on prospective student-athletes and coaches alike, and we will continue to assess how to best balance health and safety concerns with the desire to support prospectives and coaches in the recruiting process.”

The North Texas Daily has previous coverage of the challenges posed by the recruiting dead period for North Texas softball, women’s golf and women’s basketball and how those teams are adapting to the unique circumstances.

Featured Image: The Mean Green runs out on the field for the game against Southern Mississippi on Oct. 3, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

Tags
NCAA Division I Councilrecruiting dead periodrecruiting dead period extended
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
John Fields

John Fields

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
It's Thursday! Inside this week's edition, you'll learn about the university's COVID-19 testing, women's basketball upcoming season, and an editorial piece about disinformation and misinformation. Check out this week's paper in print and online now! https://t.co/QbAlMMmApM https://t.co/gUtTQKkMoD

- 43 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Cris_to_balSoto: BREAKING: UNT President Neal Smatresk announced "limiting the need" of SAT and ACT requirements for incoming students during Board of Regents meeting. The university will move to a formula based off class rank and GPA.@ntdaily

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Bernie Sanders’ 100-day plan, a 21st Century Bill of Rights📝 @RealBrettDavis 🖼️ @GishhyOrange https://t.co/PgSSMBT1ci

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: Women’s golf earns best ranking ever as senior Cox ranks top 20 nationally📝 @JohnFields0 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/2YYHF1rTsC

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@sarah_berg16: in case y’all forgot: https://t.co/TD0nDbp9Sf

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram