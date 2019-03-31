North Texas Daily

New dean for CLASS appointed, will start July 1

New dean for CLASS appointed, will start July 1

March 31
19:46 2019
UNT named Tamara Brown as the new executive dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences last week in a press release.

Brown, who will begin her tenure on July 1, was most recently the interim dean of the graduate school at Prairie View A&M University. Prior to that position, Brown was the dean and a professor in the College of Juvenile Justice and Psychology.

Brown earned a doctorate and a Master of Arts in clinical psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“I am excited to be working with UNT leadership, the college faculty and staff as well as the great UNT students I have heard so much about,” Brown said in a statement. “My background is in liberal arts and my goal for the college is to help CLASS deepen and refine UNT’s identity as a liberal arts research university by building on CLASS’s strengths and promoting a culture of creative and scholarly inquiry.”

Brown takes the place of David Holdeman, who started at UNT as an assistant professor of English in 1992 and became the dean of CLASS in 2014. He is stepping down to return to teaching.

“I am pleased to have someone of Dr. Brown’s caliber taking charge of our award-winning College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences,” UNT Provost Jennifer Cowley said in a statement. “She has an amazing breadth of knowledge spanning almost 30 years that will touch every aspect of CLASS.”

Brown said in a statement she is excited to join the Mean Green family.

“I am confident my experiences as a dean — especially in the areas of student success, faculty development and community engagement — have prepared me to do well in this position,” Brown said.

Featured Image: Tamara Brown.

