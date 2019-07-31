First time DWI offenders deserve second chances without a record

For most, one DWI is enough to teach a lesson and have someone move on with their lives. However, past laws have made it impossible to move on as there is no way to get a deferred adjudication, which would be like a dismissal as long as certain parameters were followed.

One of the most current laws has allowed certain first time offenders to seal their criminal records after an amount of time to everyone but government entities.

The thing is, a sealed record is still a record.

Texas House of Representatives member Andrew Murr recently introduced a new bill during the 86th legislative session allowing first time DWI offenders to receive deferred adjudication for their charge as long as they maintain an ignition interlock device on their primary vehicle for a minimum of six months with an agreement not to drive any vehicle without one installed.

The bill, known as HB-3582, should be retroactive not to get more people off but to give more people the second chance they may need to learn from their past and make better decisions in their futures.

An ignition interlock device, which requires that you blow into a breathalyzer before a vehicle starts, is a responsible solution to helping people make those better decisions.

This bill is an amazing opportunity which will give many people, more than just students, a second chance, but the problem that arises is the fact that the new law is not retroactive.

There are thousands of open cases that will not have the luxury of deferred adjudication. There are people who have been charged with the same offense who are no different than future offenders except for that their charges occurred at different times.

You may not consider this a tragedy which deserves much attention.

Consider it happening to you, or someone you care for.

Any night could be the one night you sit in jail after being pulled over for stopping too far over the white line at a traffic light – which actually did happen in case you’re wondering.

You might receive a disorderly conduct charge for attending a PETA protest. Driving on a semi-flat tire could get you charged with reckless driving. And having one more shot at the restaurant before making the five-minute drive home could earn you a night in the drunk tank before you can post bail along with a misdemeanor DWI.

Denton is a college town. As a college student, or as someone who knows college students, think about all of the people who take cars to Fry Street on the weekend and drive them home at 2 am. There are not that many designated drivers turning down dollar doubles and three dollar specialty shots.

Of the hundreds who drive home on Saturday night, someone has to spend the night in jail and spend the next year or more of their time in college paying for a lawyer, arguing with a bail bondsmen, checking in with a parole officer once a week and scheduling responsibilities around court dates.

When the last court date comes, most DWI outcomes are the same. The offender receives a certain amount of probation, court fees, orders to get an alcohol assessment, take a class and attend a victim impact panel.

Charges such as murder, robbery and aggravated assault should remain on a person’s criminal record forever, but what about crimes committed without evil intent?

Should the potential for harm which did not occur affect the perpetrators life for the foreseeable future?

My intention is not to make excuses for people charged with a DWI but to remind everyone that a little understanding can go a long way. Not every case involves an alcoholic driving four times over the legal limit.

This law goes into effect on September 1st and can’t help those with closed cases. In spite of that, I encourage everyone to reach out to their local elected officials because anyone convicted up to that date will not have the opportunity others will at a second chance.

Click here to contact your local representatives.

Featured Image: Flickr Creative Commons Image titled “Life is full of second chances” (CC BY 2.0) by Acxel Fuentes