New multicultural center on hold after setback with contractor construction company

The university’s project to build a standalone multicultural center at the northwest corner of Union Circle is currently “on indefinite hold,” said Margarita Venegas, director of communications strategy for the university’s Division of Finance and Administration.

The new Multicultural Center building was first announced in March 2021 and preliminary building plans were submitted to the city earlier this year. However, issues with the contractor and the city have led to the a pause in the process. Provost Michael McPherson emphasized at the Sept. 13 faculty senate meeting that the university still plans to build a new multicultural center despite setbacks.

“We are building a multicultural center — so, any rumors to the contrary are incorrect,” McPherson said.

The university are no longer working with the contractor and construction company they had previously planned to, according to a letter emailed on Sept. 13 to “student, faculty and staff partners” and signed by Elizabeth With, the Senior Vice President for Student Affairs and Clayton Gibson, the chief financial officer and vice president for finance and administration.

“This morning, after a series of delays and a failure to deliver on agreed milestones, UNT sent notice to terminate the agreement with the contractor and construction company responsible for the new multicultural center,” the letter said. “This action comes after weeks of conversations and attempts to move the project forward with existing partners.”

In the letter, Gibson and With also said the university was looking at next steps for the project.

“While this is disappointing, UNT remains committed to providing the space all of our students need for meetings and making connections, and we are currently reviewing the best way forward from here,” the letter said. “We plan to get things back on track and will keep you informed as the future path becomes clear.”

According to public records, the planned multicultural center will be constructed in the northwest corner of Union Circle, north of the Baptist Student Ministry building, and will be 7,533 square feet in size and one story tall. Lot 49 and the Union bus station are currently located in this space. Lot 49 is a visitor pay-to-park lot with 79 spots, 15 which are for handicapped persons and two reserved for Zipcar, a car sharing service.

Logan Williams, one of the multicultural center’s assistant directors, said he did not know what the final plans for the multicultural center included, but that “mock-ups” generated by groups of students, faculty and staff members in meetings with contractors and designers included multipurpose rooms, offices, a place for computers and a main gathering area.

Williams said the multicultural center is “very important” to the students that currently frequent it as well as previous students, and expressed hope that the project is finished.

“I hope that the university is not minimizing the impact that it would have on folks on campus,” Williams said.

At the Sept. 13 meeting, McPherson indicated issues had arisen with the Historically Underutilized Business vendor that would be constructing the multicultural center.

“They are not able to provide the construction bond that is necessary to ensure that we’re not left holding the bags,” McPherson said.

A construction bond protects the entity that the construction is being done for in case the contractor is unable to do their job as they previously agreed they would, according to Investopedia. State agencies “shall make a good faith effort to utilize HUBs in contracts for construction, services (including professional and consulting services) and commodities purchases,” according to the Texas Administrative Code.

“When a new contractor is finally picked, it could be another few weeks to months before we see action at that site,” Venegas said in an email to the Daily. “The entire process could take about a year to build.”

Venegas also said Union Circle will be changed so traffic goes in the opposite direction, and that the bus station would be moved.

“Somewhere in [the building] process, the city of Denton, which owns Union Circle will be reversing the flow of traffic,” Venegas said in an email to the Daily. “That means the buses will simply be moved to the other side of Union Circle (currently the fire lane area).”

According to the city’s development projects map, the multicultural center proposal was denied from the city on Sept. 7. Julie Wyatt, the principal planner for the city of Denton for the last 10 years, said the building permit was cancelled due to the city not having jurisdiction over the property.

“[The state] kind of trumps the city, so we don’t have jurisdiction over them in terms of those building designs and land use,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt reiterated the city and the university are still working together to supply public facilities, such as sewage and water, to the building.

The university previously estimated the stand-alone multicultural center would be built by the summer of 2022. The Student Government Association said they wanted to see one built after a university attorney, who later resigned, said the n-word at a university event in November 2019.

“We believe our students deserve a building just like the Greek Life Center to accommodate the needs of individual minority groups,” SGA said in a letter released in response to the incident.

According to the board book from the Aug. 17 Board of Regents meeting, the university dedicated $5.85 million of its fiscal year 2024 budget to the multicultural center and had dedicated $750,000 prior.

Featured Image: The Multicultural Center displays a sign at the entrance in the University Union on Oct. 3, 2023. Makayla Brown