New Music Mondays: Kinsley August

July 02
2018
This week’s New Music Monday comes as a two-for-one preview of tracks that are almost as sweet as the summer sun.

North Texas-based singer-songwriter Kinsley August is set to release his latest EP titled “Dos Mas Durban” on Saturday, featuring “Her Nature” on Side A and “Natural Magical Crystal” on Side B.

With tracks slightly deviating from his previous work (2015’s “Smokey Lovers”), August finds an — at times — more colorful sound on this EP. Especially on “Her Nature,” an illuminated, modern take on psych-rock akin to the 1970s.

Moreover, August does a commendable job of creating two separate musical energies that still make perfect sense as a pairing. Although “Her Nature” is the superior track, upon second listen, “Natural Magical Crystal” firmly holds its own.

Where the latter is more sonically commanding, the former has its standout instrumental and lyrical moments that almost ache (“I want to know, what makes you beautiful”) with a sound channeled straight out of another time. While “Natural Magical Crystal” is your lover, “Her Nature” is what you’re going home to every night. Or for anyone on the inverse, “Her Nature” is the breakup song, while “Natural Magical Crystal” the one you turn to when you’re ready to move on.

Though you can’t hear it in its entirety just yet, “Dos Mas Durban” can be found on August’s bandcamp on July 7. For now, listener’s can preview “Her Nature” below.

Sounds like: Somewhere between the Beatles and Harry Styles’ solo work

I wanted to share some of my new sounds…so I got buzzed and made this concept art on ms paint for a teaser vid mofos. Side-A 'Her Nature' written by this friendly chum. ft. The talents of @kinsleyaugust Vocals/Guitar @worthreed Lead Guitar, @broadtheorist Drums, Phillip '2-Kewl4Insta' Smith Bass. Producer/Mixing @arachnofriends of @commonhousecollective, Mastering by @sonofstan CoMiNg JuNe 7Th 🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍#kinsleyaugust #psychedelic #indie #pop #hernature #newrelease #comingsoon #singer #songwriter #dosmasdurban #ep #trippyart #diy #dfw #local #rocknroll

Posted by Kinsley August on Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Featured Image: Kinsley August’s EP, “Dos Mas Durban.” Art by Dewey Taylor.

Alec Spicer

Alec Spicer

Editor-in-Chief

