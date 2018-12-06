North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

New opportunities arise following agreement between UNT and PGA

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

New opportunities arise following agreement between UNT and PGA

New opportunities arise following agreement between UNT and PGA
December 06
00:31 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

To elevate educational opportunities for students in majors related to sports entertainment management, UNT and the PGA of America signed a memorandum of understanding on education, research and branding plans for both parties on Wednesday.

The signing of the memorandum follows the PGA of America’s announced intent to move its headquarters to Frisco, Texas, which is considered to be a focal point of sports entertainment activity. The Frisco campus will include the PGA’s sports entertainment management program. This move is another step in the PGA’s hope to create the “Silicon Valley of Golf” in Texas. 

Earlier this year, North Texas revealed plans to build a new campus in Frisco, which will be close to the new PGA headquarters in Frisco.

“By partnering with the PGA of America, [North Texas] hopes to develop unique internship and volunteer opportunities for students, conduct research and collect data on behalf of the PGA and develop educational programs for the PGA’s 29,000 professionals,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said in a press release.

The memorandum of understanding underlines each party’s desire to work together, including through the development of UNT’s curriculum in areas associated with sports management. It will also provide the PGA with outreach opportunities in areas linked to the sport and business of golf. The PGA’s 25-year agreement with Frisco also promises at least two Women’s PGA championships and two KitchenAid Senior Championships will be played in Frisco, among other PGA events. It also involves an understanding that Frisco will be considered for a future Ryder Cup.

“With PGA Frisco, the PGA of America begins an exciting new chapter in our 102-year history,” said John Easterbrook, PGA of America chief membership officer, at the event. “Partnering with [UNT] to help develop tomorrow’s sports industry leaders is another way we are helping the game of golf evolve and grow. We are committed to providing our PGA golf professionals with educational opportunities to advance their careers. Connecting with [North Texas], which offers premier sports entertainment management curriculum, is an exciting way to help our members remain the true experts in their fields. We believe the PGA and [North Texas] will form one of the most meaningful bonds in golf.”

Featured Image: Freshman Henri Renouard looks out over the driving range after a drive at practice on Oct. 18. Jordan Collard

Tags
FriscogolfPGAUNT
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Matthew Suarez

Matthew Suarez

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

13th September 2018 Edition

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Top Block Ad

The Chestnut Tree Bistro

Flytedesk Ad

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @EmilyOlkkola: Percy may be stupid, but the one smart thing he does is support student media, like the @ntdaily!! Today, I’m so proud to…

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The Dose: We know the snuggle is real during the winter break, so here is a list of things that you can do to save… https://t.co/LKonSQiwEU

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The campus-wide examination occurs each semester in coordination with other university efforts to record and addres… https://t.co/jrGBIT62Z6

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
After learning about ties between Marksmen coach Jason Van Dyke and extremist group The Proud Boys, the UNT firearm… https://t.co/N0nDKS5ByC

- 2 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2018

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.