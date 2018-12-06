New opportunities arise following agreement between UNT and PGA

To elevate educational opportunities for students in majors related to sports entertainment management, UNT and the PGA of America signed a memorandum of understanding on education, research and branding plans for both parties on Wednesday.

The signing of the memorandum follows the PGA of America’s announced intent to move its headquarters to Frisco, Texas, which is considered to be a focal point of sports entertainment activity. The Frisco campus will include the PGA’s sports entertainment management program. This move is another step in the PGA’s hope to create the “Silicon Valley of Golf” in Texas.

Earlier this year, North Texas revealed plans to build a new campus in Frisco, which will be close to the new PGA headquarters in Frisco.

“By partnering with the PGA of America, [North Texas] hopes to develop unique internship and volunteer opportunities for students, conduct research and collect data on behalf of the PGA and develop educational programs for the PGA’s 29,000 professionals,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said in a press release.

The memorandum of understanding underlines each party’s desire to work together, including through the development of UNT’s curriculum in areas associated with sports management. It will also provide the PGA with outreach opportunities in areas linked to the sport and business of golf. The PGA’s 25-year agreement with Frisco also promises at least two Women’s PGA championships and two KitchenAid Senior Championships will be played in Frisco, among other PGA events. It also involves an understanding that Frisco will be considered for a future Ryder Cup.

“With PGA Frisco, the PGA of America begins an exciting new chapter in our 102-year history,” said John Easterbrook, PGA of America chief membership officer, at the event. “Partnering with [UNT] to help develop tomorrow’s sports industry leaders is another way we are helping the game of golf evolve and grow. We are committed to providing our PGA golf professionals with educational opportunities to advance their careers. Connecting with [North Texas], which offers premier sports entertainment management curriculum, is an exciting way to help our members remain the true experts in their fields. We believe the PGA and [North Texas] will form one of the most meaningful bonds in golf.”

Featured Image: Freshman Henri Renouard looks out over the driving range after a drive at practice on Oct. 18. Jordan Collard