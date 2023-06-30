New SGA admin prepares for the summer during first senate session

The university’s Student Government Association new administration started its tenure Sunday as it held its first senate meeting, opening the organization’s summer session with a newly elected executive board.

The session was led by SGA president Dorcas Bisisi and vice president Sarah Robertson, who were elected in April by a vote of almost 60 percent. During the meeting, the senate nominated and voted for new senate leadership positions, which included Nayley Alejandre for Secretary, Jaidyn Watkins for Sergeant-at-Arms and Braden Dahlem for Speaker Pro Temp, followed by confirmations for paid executive positions.

“So far my expectations for Bisisi and Robertson have already been exceeded,” said senator and criminal justice sophomore Miriam Southard. “I expect both the president and vice president to continue to nurture the SGA and help lead us to growth.”

The administration’s goals include raising the minimum wage for student workers to $15, promoting student safety by making campus doors only accessible by Student ID past 7 p.m., making syllabi accessible prior to class registration, letting students use community service to pay off parking citations, appointing more minority professors and having American Sign Language translators at every event hosted by the university. Bisisi and Robertson are also seeking to address a supposed lack of transparency between students and UNT Housing.

“The past administration provided excellent momentum for Dorcas and Sarah,” senior advertising major and former director of internal recruitment and retention Ethan Gillis said. “I’m hoping to see them take on the roles as confident leaders looking to advocate for their constituents.”

This summer session has focused on preparing for the fall semester and the new senators for their roles.

“While I’m not a voting member of the body, I do expect the senate to tackle lighter issues pertaining to things like budget, for instance, this session,” Gillis said. “I’d imagine most senators are working towards quality of life improvements for students on campus over summer or are making sure SGA is ready to hit the ground running this fall.”

During the meeting, Robertson introduced the new members to standard procedures for student government and famliarized them with processes the SGA Senate uses. Southard said that the meeting was very efficient in preparing the summer senators for the upcoming session.

“I expect the Senate to get to know each other better and help grow SGA as a whole before the fall semester begins,” Southard said. “As of right now, my main focus during this summer session is learning the ropes from the more experienced senators before I start proposing my own legislation.”

Both Southard and junior biology major and senator Alyssa Rudolph say they are looking forward to getting to know all of the senators and executive staff and learning new ideas and perspectives from their peers as they begin their new positions.

“With almost a completely full senate and many new faces, there is so much excitement though I look forward most to our new speaker pro temp Braden Dalem and secretary Nayely Alejandre,” Rudolph said. “This summer I hope to have an easy transition from the former administration to our new president and vice president. We are making plans for future changes and communicating our goals.”

Rudolph said she is interested in further implementing a piece of legislation that former college of science senator Eben Chandler passed regarding a college-wide research application with the dean’s office. During the meeting, Robertson discussed the importance of senators’ professional relationships with their respective college deans to discuss changes and concerns they may have about their department.

“We start forming that relationship and connection so when there’s issues pertaining to your colleges the dean knows exactly who their senators are and can always inform you of things that may need to be changed within your college,” Robertson said. “You can just start forming that connection now instead of in the fall so you can start thinking of legislation that you would want to get done.”

As for SGA membership, Gillis says that he is feeling optimistic about the state of recruitment and engagement among students for the current and upcoming sessions. Gillis has been a member of SGA since fall 2020, serving as a committee member, senator and executive member in previous administrations. The previous administration served the highest number of students and maintained the highest membership and retention rates since the pandemic.

“Last year finally saw the end of SGA’s recruitment and retention problem, and for the first time in years senate retention hit 100% and we saw the highest election engagement since pre-Covid, and as the outgoing recruitment and retention director, that is pretty exciting,” Gillis said. “There’s a lot of new faces itching to make a name for themselves and I look forward to seeing what all they accomplish.”

Featured Image: An SGA sign sits at the entrance of the SGA office in the University Union on June 22, 2023. Makayla Brown