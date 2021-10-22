New SGA legislation calls for Canvas shortcuts and braille sign improvements

The Shortcuts for All UNT Computers, a proposed piece of legislation that will add a Canvas shortcut to campus computers, was passed during Wednesday’s Student Government Association meeting.

Introduced by Grant Johnson, senator of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, the legislation aims for all university computers to have a shortcut that takes students directly to the institution’s Canvas homepage. An amendment clause in the bill states there are currently no shortcuts that allow students to have quick access to web programs required by the university.

Chief of Staff Casey Jimenez suggested adding an amendment to send the legislation to campus staff individuals. The senate voted to add the clause, which will send the bill to the Director of IT Support Elizabeth Hinkle-Turner and Adam Fein, vice president for Digital Strategy and Innovation.

“Just traditionally, resolutions are sent to people that they affect within […] the administration,” Jimenez said.

The Paulina Diaz Resolution, introduced by Senator for the College of Music Beige Cowell, was also passed. It intends to replace and improve a number of braille signs in various buildings, such as the Music Building and the Music Annex Building, after the student for whom the bill is named after reported misleading signs created navigation difficulties.

Outreach Director Maya Stevens told the senate the final on-campus resident town hall of the semester will be next Wednesday at Victory Hall. Stevens has been holding town hall meetings since the beginning of the semester three days a week to gather on-campus student residents’ concerns.

Stevens said the information gathered from the town hall will be sent to the senate for ideas of possible proposed legislation.

“Once I have that information, I’m going to put it all into a report,” Stevens said.

During the meeting, SGA Vice President David Muñoz-Sarabia told the senate another senator resigned, bringing a total of senators to 16 out of 45. He also said there is one pending SGA application.

Muñoz-Sarabia sent out a feedback form to the remaining senators to fill out. He said while there have been only several responses back, the comments have been positive.

“We need that feedback and I think we need to have all of us sit down to have a heart-to-heart conversation, not in a public setting,” Muñoz-Sarabia said. “I think more of a private one, so that would really help.”

Muñoz-Sarabia also said the deadline for senators’ proposed legislation is Nov 11. SGA President Devon Skinner said senators will probably only have three weeks left in the semester to introduce a proposed legislation since senators will need a week for a period of discussion during meetings.

“So don’t think you have four weeks to submit legislation,” Skinner said. “Unless you submit an emergency status.”

The senate also voted to appoint Jake Ford as the Advocate General and appoint Kristian Enbysk and Natalie Nava to the Supreme Court.

Featured Image: The Senate claps for Gracy Shulte after she is elected as the new secretary of the senate on Oct. 13, 2021. Photo by John Anderson