Newly released films should be more accessible outside theaters

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many movies have found a permanent home on streaming services. We have seen services like HBO Max and Shudder become a great place for original movies. Yet, a select number of movies are still being kept exclusively in theaters. Punishing viewers for not wanting to leave their homes is a terrible way to go about things, especially when the problem is extremely easy to fix.

There is no difference between someone paying to see a movie at the theater and someone paying to watch the movie at their home. Seeing movies on the big screen is an experience unlike any other, but it should not be the only experience made available to viewers. I am all for the movie theater experience. Nothing will ever beat the big screen but some viewers want to put their health first. especially with the uncertainty of where the pandemic will go next.

The most recent example of this would have to be “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Scream.” There are streaming services capable of hosting movies of such a high caliber, yet studios insisted on keeping them strictly in theaters. Paramount+ has been a rising star in the streaming service world, yet “Scream” did not receive a same-day release. Even if you charge people upwards of $20 to watch a movie on a streaming service, the money goes into the pocket of the studio, and those who do not want to leave their homes do not have to.

It is a little tricky with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” because Disney and Sony have joint custody over Spider-Man’s cinematic rights, but imagine how much more money the film could have added on to its already gargantuan total if a streaming option was added. There are issues with potential piracy, but you would think if there was an opportunity to earn more money studios would be more open to using streaming services.

In terms of the same-day release, most films do not even take a financial hit. For instance, “Halloween Kills” was released in theaters and on Peacock on the same day, yet it was still able to make $131.6 million at the box office. For a lot of these films, all you need is a subscription to the streaming service, which only costs between $5 to $10. Even with movies having budgets of hundreds of millions of dollars, there is no way studios can sit there with a straight face and say they can’t make their films more accessible to those who do not want to leave their home.

The film world is never going to be the same because of the pandemic. How films are made is already drastically changing, and with change comes conflict. If there is one thing people hate it is change, but when the change can be easily adjusted to fit everyone’s needs there is no excuse in the end. I am all for going to the movie theater and seeing a movie on the biggest screen possible, however, when people are willing to pay more than the cost of a trip to the movie theater to watch a film in the comfort of their own home, the industry should adjust to their viewer’s needs.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas