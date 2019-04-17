News Around the U.S.

North Texas Daily

April 17
13:53 2019
Notre-Dame cathedral caught on fire

The Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, France caught on fire Monday, damaging the attic and upper structures of the building. French authorities are investigating the origin of the fire and if it was intentional. According to The New York Times, the cathedral lacked proper fire prevention to preserve the design and cultural heritage of the building. There were no reported deaths or injuries.

Suspect found in case of burned down Louisiana churches

Holden Matthews, 21, has been accused of setting three Louisiana churches on fire. Matthews is being charged for three counts of arson and hate crime based on races of attendees, which is predominantly African-American. According to CBS, Matthews documented the fires on his phone, placing him at the scene. Matthews is facing 65 years in prison.

Georgetown votes on reparations fund

Georgetown University students voted to establish a fund to pay reparations for the sale of slaves by the university in the 1800s. The reparations will come in the form of an increased tuition rate and will go to the descendants of slaves sold, which includes 272 families. The referendum is being challenged as violating the student constitution of its student association.

Actress Georgia Engel dies at 70

Actress Georgia Engel died Friday at the age of 70. Engel was best known for her roles on the “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Everybody Loves Raymond.” She received five Emmy Award nominations during her career. Her acting career began in 1971 and her last television appearance was on “One Day At a Time” in 2018.

Florida woman wanted for Columbine threats found dead

A series of credible threats made against the Denver, Colorado area by Florida woman Sol Pais caused two dozen school district closures Wednesday, according to The New York Times. The concerns came to a conclusion after Pais, 18, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound the same day.

Featured Illustration by: Chelsea Tolin.

Jasmine Robinson

Jasmine Robinson

Sean Riedel

Sean Riedel

Sean Riedel is currently the News Editor at the North Texas Daily, and previously served as a staff writer from June 2017 to May 2018.

