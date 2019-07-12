North Texas Daily

News Around the U.S.

July 12
18:16 2019
Written by: Tiffany Martinez

California declares state of emergency after earthquakes

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency Saturday morning in San Bernardino County. The declaration follows two earthquakes that occurred in southern California on July 4 and July 5, with a 6.4 and 7.1 magnitude, respectively. There were no reported deaths or major injuries, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Jeffrey Epstein charged with sex trafficking underage girls

Wealthy financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, 66, was charged with two counts of sex trafficking by federal prosecutors on Monday. In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to two state prostitution charges and served 13 months in prison through a plea deal with then-U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, who now serves as President Donald Trump’s labor secretary, according to CNN.

Kevin Spacey sexual assault case to potentially be dismissed

A Massachusetts judge said the case against actor Kevin Spacey could be dismissed after the victim pleaded the Fifth Amendment while testifying, according to NBC. It occurred while being questioned about a phone key to the case. Spacey is accused of groping a young man in July 2016 and currently faces criminal charges for indecent assault and battery. Both sides will return to court on July 31.

Arizona man charged with teen murder

Arizona suspect Michael Paul Adams, 27, was accused of fatally stabbing Elijah Al-Amin, 17, last Thursday. Police said Adams told them Al-Amin was listening to rap music outside a convenience store and felt threatened, according to The Washington Post. Adams has been arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder. He will appear in court again on July 15.

First Democratic presidential candidate for 2020 drops out

California Representative  Eric Swalwell announced Monday he is dropping out of the presidential race after three months. Citing the challenge of differentiating himself, Swalwell’s departure follows low campaign traction and canceled events, according to CNN. Swalwell is seeking reelection to the United States House of Representatives, which would be his fifth term.

Illustration by: Chelsea Tolin

