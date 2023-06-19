Niall Horan crafts beginnings of selfhood in ‘The Show’

For years, Niall Horan has been haunted by the Ghost of Boybands past. In every magazine profile, television appearance or radio interview, the poor Irish lad is forced to reflect on One Direction’s days of old rather than his own solo releases.

Despite it being nearly a decade since the group announced its “hiatus,” Horan has continuously struggled to escape the X-Factor fame. Unlike his chart-topping peer-who-must-not-be-named (hint: it rhymes with Harry Styles), Horan has yet to even break into the Top 10. This has made it all the more difficult to separate himself from other emerging pop artists, especially his famous former coworkers.

While the artist is still in the midst of his solo discovery, his latest project, “The Show,” marks his biggest steps toward selfdom yet. The 10-track album gives a more earnest look into both Horan’s personal life and his professional sonic development.

Opening act, “Heaven,” doubles as the album’s lead single, and lives up to its namesake. The upbeat composition is backed by dreamy Horan harmonies that seamlessly carry on throughout the track.

“God only knows where this could go,” repeats the Beach Boys-inspired croon, as Horan hones more rock influences that have carried throughout his career. Further separating himself from One Direction’s bubblegum pop sound, Horan pours bouts of hard-hitting percussion alongside more thoughtful, though equally catchy, lyrics.

Similarly, second single “Meltdown” displays Horan’s skill in earworm craftsmanship. While on the brink of more complex themes, like comforting one in the face of hardships, the song’s lively production and uncomplicated lyrics are just simple enough for radio wave replays.

However, Horan’s evolution as an introspective songwriter becomes more apparent in some of “The Show”’s later numbers. “Science,” a Coldplay-esque ballad, once again offers reassurance toward thoughts of loneliness and defeat. “The Show” chronicles the artist’s anxieties and frustrations of having to “paint a smile” in the public’s view.

Borrowing from longtime friend Style’s own toolbox, Horan collaborated with writers like “Harry’s House” alumni Amy Allen and Tobias Jesso Jr. While his own numbers don’t quite yet meet the standards of “Little Freak” or “Matilda,” progression is nonetheless evident. Horan is a late bloomer in terms of solo career establishment, but still makes it clear he now knows where his creative voice is headed.

Growth can be found in all aspects of Horan’s third solo endeavor, but what truly makes “The Show” a standout is its instrumentals and production style. The 30-minute album has it all — wistful violins, soft acoustic guitar, and ‘80s synth. Despite the variety, none of it feels out of place or unconquerable by Horan.

The stacked elements of each track blend into a harmonious orchestration. As the album progresses through styles and tones, each sound transitions cleanly into another. It’s as if Horan is guiding listeners through a variety of sonic showcases rather than a continuous lyrical narrative.

Like many artists, Horan’s concert career was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With nearly three full years to sit and mull things over, it’s clear the artist used the abundance of time to his advantage.

In comparison to his March 2020 release “Heartbreak Weather,” Horan is more open to exploring more unfamiliar, genre-expansive sounds. Instead of falling back on the same tired music themes and tropes, he begins to look further inward for inspiration. The artist is steadily digging closer toward his creative core, becoming more vulnerable with his audiences and himself.

Each of Horan’s albums seems to be its own type of trust fall test as Horan begins to loosen the boyband tether. “The Show” chronicles Horan’s slow but steady movements toward self-confidence as a lone performer.

The album isn’t the largest stylistic leap in music history, but introduces enough changes to make a point in trying. Each new song still contains the underlying essence Horan has cranked out since 2017’s “Flicker” while bringing more comprehensive aspects to light.

“The Show” gives a closer look at Horan discovering his sound as he nears his 30s. The Irishman, albeit delayed, has begun to strengthen his confidence, increase his compositional knowledge and make a steady shift toward newfound openness. This artist’s recent redefinition may not seem impressive as an individual production, but surely marks a new kind of debut for the solo star.

Samantha’s rating: 3.5/5

Featured Illustration by Allie Garza