Nine ways to spend the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is a holiday that can be loads of fun since it’s a way for many to celebrate the anniversary of the United States becoming independent from the British Empire and becoming its own country. This happened 245 years ago in 1776, and since then, we’ve had the opportunity to celebrate being our own country. However, most folks probably don’t think of the historical aspects of the Fourth of July — they instead wonder what they can do for fun during the patriotic holiday, especially recently amid the pandemic. Following are nine ways to celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend:

1) Outdoor concerts: When it comes to activities to do during the holiday, one of many fun activities is enjoying live music. During different times of the year, towns and cities organize and set up concerts and performances open to the public for all to enjoy, and Texas is no exception. A number of towns have set up different concerts and shows for many to enjoy, including Flower Mound, Lewisville and Denton among other local cities. Live music is always fun to discover a new artist, group or genre, especially during a holiday weekend.

3) Firework shows: Another tradition that’s practiced by many during the Fourth of July is watching fireworks. Firework shows can be loads of fun, whether you go by yourself or with others. Just make sure to be careful around them and keep a safe distance to keep you and those around you safe.

2) Picnics: During holidays including the Fourth of July, food tends to be a main attraction. While enjoying some tasty treats and meals on the Fourth of July, you can make it into a fun picnic, depending on the weather. However, if it’s too hot outside, you can always resort to an indoor picnic.

4) Patriotic movies: During the Fourth of July, whether by yourself or with others, a fun activity can include watching films that are patriotic, involve American history or even are about the military. Some pretty good choices for films I recommend watching this year include “Independence Day,” “American Sniper,” “Top Gun,” “Patton” and “Saving Private Ryan” among others. Watching movies is always fun, and at this time of year, who doesn’t like watching war films?

5) Patriotic treats and drinks: When I go to my relatives’ houses to celebrate the holiday, one thing I can always count on is consuming tons of food related to the Fourth of July. Especially with this holiday, a good number of folks bring out the grill to make hot dogs, burgers and chicken, and if you’re lucky, some grilled corn on the cob. It’s also important to make sure you’re stocked up on sweets and treats, including cookies, cakes, candies or whatever your heart desires. Chips, dips and sauces are also a Fourth of July staple.

6) Patriotic parties: Another great way to celebrate is by hosting a party. Plus, it’s always loads of fun spending time outside with loved ones and food to commemorate the Fourth of July.

7) Dressing up: Another Fourth of July fan favorite is dressing up in red, white and blue. Whether you like to go all-out or just wear an American flag T-shirt, it’s a fun way to feel the holiday spirit.

8) American trivia: While this one might not be everyone’s favorite, American history trivia is a great way to stimulate a group and challenge your friends to see who has more knowledge on the fifty states.

9) Pet costumes: For the folks out there who find animals wearing outfits to be adorable, the Fourth of July is a great occasion to dress your pets up and get people to turn heads when looking at your furry friend. If your pet is OK with it, it’s guaranteed to be adorable, and if not, hopefully you don’t regret trying in the first place.