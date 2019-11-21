Nintendo should keep supporting ‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’

If you lack any personal attachment to video games, it can be difficult to fully convey just how much the Super Smash Bros. series has gloriously impacted gaming history.

They’re exceptionally entertaining fighting/party games, and a celebration of video games themselves, especially in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.” However, how long will Nintendo continue to support “Smash Ultimate?”

Currently, Nintendo is supporting “Smash Ultimate” with new DLC fighters every few months or so but how long can that really last? With how monumental a game Smash Ultimate is, how could they possibly follow up with a sequel?

Some context for how impressive a feat “Smash Ultimate” is, is the size of this massive crossover game. The game features 79 playable fighters that represent around 36 unique video game series, with more DLC fighters confirmed to join later.

But Smash Bros. doesn’t just feature fighters from different games. It also features stages, music and collectibles from other games, too. Youtuber PJiggles counted how many different series are represented in Smash Bros and his total, including spin-off series, reached 230 unique video game series represented. This number is actually already outdated because after the video’s release, more updates came that introduced even more collectibles and music. So many video game companies beyond Nintendo have contributed to Smash Bros. with their games, including Sega, Konami, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Square Enix, Atlus, Sony and Microsoft.

Compare this crossover to something like “Avenger’s Endgame,” which is around 15 different superhero franchises that are all owned by the same company, and you start to realize how impressive of a crossover Smash Ultimate is.

It’s also impressive how “Smash Ultimate” features all returning fighters from past Smash Bros. games. In past Smash games, not every fighter was guaranteed a spot in the next sequel and so many fans were always heartbroken over “cut” characters. However, in “Smash Ultimate’s” reveal trailer, they achieved what was thought to be impossible and announced “Everyone is Here!”, including every character who was in a past Smash Bros. game regardless of cuts. Fans reacted exceedingly well to this reveal.

That’s another aspect of “Smash Ultimate’s” grandeur, which is the reaction to seeing your favorite video game character be invited to the game. People were shocked and elevated to see Joker from “Persona 5 ”make it in, as well as overwhelmed with emotion when the highly requested Banjo & Kazooie finally get to be included. Seeing the unbridled joy in these fans’ faces and the excitement ringing from their voice is the true magic of Smash Bros.

As fans, we’re fully aware that this may never happen again though.

The odds of all the companies and all the characters returning for a sequel game is highly unlikely, and most of us have come to terms with that. Within the community, there’s an idea called the “30-Roster Challenge” where fans select only 30 characters for a theoretical sequel. Regarding a sequel, it’s also unlikely we’ll see one anytime in the near future. I share a sentiment with many fans that we would be satisfied if this were the last installment in the Super Smash Bros. series.

A lot of our gratitude comes from seeing how much work series director, Masahiro Sakurai, puts into these games. Sakurai is infamous for overworking himself, though. He was diagnosed with calcific tendinitis during the last game’s development and during “Smash Ultimate’s” production, he was reported to have brought an IV to work when he had food poisoning. Fans were so worried about him that he had to reassure us that he does take days off. But, we’re still grateful for the love and attention to detail that Sakurai infuses “Smash Ultimate” with, and he seems to love creating the game.

With all of this said, how long will Nintendo continue to support “Smash Ultimate” with new DLC fighters?

They’ve confirmed more than the initial five will be made, but haven’t released any specifics yet. However, given the game’s high sales numbers reaching 13.81 million units, it’s a smart choice to keep supporting for as long as they, or Sakurai, are able to.

A good call would be for more DLC fighters to be made for the duration of the Nintendo Switch’s lifespan, which is about halfway done. They could even extend support throughout any theoretical additions to the Switch family of consoles.

“Smash Ultimate” is a phenomenal game that Nintendo would be wise to keep funding.

Featured Illustration: Miranda Thomas