North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

No completion date in sight for campus Einstein Bros. Bagels

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

No completion date in sight for campus Einstein Bros. Bagels

No completion date in sight for campus Einstein Bros. Bagels
July 25
15:19 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
23rd July, 2020

23rd July, 2020

After the initial completion estimation was pushed from spring to summer of this year, the incoming campus Einstein Bros. Bagels location is indefinitely delayed in the wake of the pandemic.

David Reynolds, Associate Vice President for Facilities, said construction has ceased for two primary reasons. The first of which is due to contractual issues.

“The contractor ran into issues obtaining construction bonds in accordance with state legal requirements,” Reynolds said via email. “Despite numerous good faith efforts by both the contractor and UNT, this issue could not be resolved so the contractor had to step away from the construction contract.”

In addition, the pandemic has also caused issues for the project, as well as others on campus.

“COVID-19 has impacted university budgets and a delay in the construction and subsequent expenses is in place,” Reynolds said. “UNT officials do intend to move forward with the project as more clarity on COVID impacts on the university becomes known.”

In a previous interview regarding other on-campus projects, Reynolds indicated progress continued smoothly in spite of the pandemic, though earlier in the year he confirmed there were delays issuing contracts for demolitions.

The location, as of now, is still set to open at the College of Visual Arts and Design building located at the northeast edge of the campus on the intersection of South Welch and Mulberry Streets. The restaurant was chosen after an internal poll UNT Dining Services conducted in CVAD.

Years prior, the Union hosted an Einstein Bros. Bagels of its own before closing. As of now, the locations closest to the University and Denton can be found in Flower Mound and Coppell.

Featured Image: The upcoming Einstein Bros. Bagels will be located in the CVAD building, construction has been delayed after a scheduled opening of summer 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction has now been delayed indefinitely. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia

Tags
art buildingcollege of visual arts and designdiningDining ServicesEinstein Bros. Bagels
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Will Tarpley

Will Tarpley

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: No completion date in sight for campus Einstein Bros. Bagels📝 by @tarpwill 📷 by @ricardovazghttps://t.co/QvIoAtmO3o

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Harper’s debate on debate📝 by @v_favarato 🖼 by @GishhyOrangehttps://t.co/FaEKocb02j

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: Katherine Langford tries to anchor uneven YA Netflix fantasy ‘Cursed’📝 by @tarpwillhttps://t.co/PG8YSynYFu

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS AND LIFE: Ten: One brings artisan cheese back into the spotlight📝 by @YumCalebhttps://t.co/Y46t0t4c9S

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Police officers need to be removed from schools📝 by @eunice1515h 🖼 by @srinidhi_shuklahttps://t.co/SvMJvuwVsp

- 8 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram