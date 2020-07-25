No completion date in sight for campus Einstein Bros. Bagels

After the initial completion estimation was pushed from spring to summer of this year, the incoming campus Einstein Bros. Bagels location is indefinitely delayed in the wake of the pandemic.

David Reynolds, Associate Vice President for Facilities, said construction has ceased for two primary reasons. The first of which is due to contractual issues.

“The contractor ran into issues obtaining construction bonds in accordance with state legal requirements,” Reynolds said via email. “Despite numerous good faith efforts by both the contractor and UNT, this issue could not be resolved so the contractor had to step away from the construction contract.”

In addition, the pandemic has also caused issues for the project, as well as others on campus.

“COVID-19 has impacted university budgets and a delay in the construction and subsequent expenses is in place,” Reynolds said. “UNT officials do intend to move forward with the project as more clarity on COVID impacts on the university becomes known.”

In a previous interview regarding other on-campus projects, Reynolds indicated progress continued smoothly in spite of the pandemic, though earlier in the year he confirmed there were delays issuing contracts for demolitions.

The location, as of now, is still set to open at the College of Visual Arts and Design building located at the northeast edge of the campus on the intersection of South Welch and Mulberry Streets. The restaurant was chosen after an internal poll UNT Dining Services conducted in CVAD.

Years prior, the Union hosted an Einstein Bros. Bagels of its own before closing. As of now, the locations closest to the University and Denton can be found in Flower Mound and Coppell.

Featured Image: The upcoming Einstein Bros. Bagels will be located in the CVAD building, construction has been delayed after a scheduled opening of summer 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction has now been delayed indefinitely. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia