‘No Hard Feelings’ is the raunchy comedy that could save rom-coms

After taking a mini-hiatus, Jennifer Lawrence is back and better than ever in her new comedy, “No Hard Feelings.” The rom-com is turning out to be the summer’s raunchiest yet.

The film stars Lawrence’s Maddie, who responds to an online ad put up by two parents requesting someone to “date” their anti-social son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), before he goes to college. Maddie’s online ad assignment revolves around one main rule: Percy can’t find out about the arrangement between the two parties. Hilarity ensues as 32-year-old Maddie tries various methods to get 19-year-old Percy, to open up to her both emotionally and sexually.

The pair’s their awkward age-gap plays into much of the movie’s comedy, leading to numerous laugh-out-loud moments in the theater. Underneath the slapstick humor is many heartfelt moments and messages, like learning to let go of the past.

What truly sets this movie apart from other comedies is it’s unique execution. Directed by Gene Stupnitsky, “No Hard Feelings” is both a riotous comedy and a feel-good movie for the summer, and is curated perfectly with its main comedic duo, Lawrence and Feldman.

Maddie and Percy’s first encounter together doesn’t go as smoothly as she plans (some mace and a hose was involved), but the pair start to spend more time together and go on an array of different dates, ranging from the arcade to laser tag to the boardwalk. A lot of the humor comes from Maddie’s attempts to get Percy to open up to her, with the teenager’s awkwardness and the woman’s determination combining to create naturally-comical scenes and bits.

However, it’s through the duo’s natural chemistry that the deeper meanings sprinkled throughout the film very carefully bloomed by the end of the movie. Both Maddie and Percy have issues with letting go of their pasts, but through each other, they’re able to finally let go of the things holding them back and be able to spread their wings.

Going more in-depth into the characters, Lawrence was made to be a comedic actress. This film was like a breath of fresh air for her filmography, especially after hard-hitting films like “The Hunger Games,” “Don’t Look Up” and “Mother!.” Lawrence recently took a break from acting, getting adjusted to married life as well as adjusting to motherhood, but it’s clear that she’s back and better than ever with her performance in this movie. Off camera, Lawrence is known for her natural humor and awkwardness, which played into bringing the character of Maddie to life.

Young actor Feldman is a bit newer to the movie scene. He had a small role in “White Noise,” which starred Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver, but “No Hard Feelings” is his first big Hollywood move role. The green film star gave an equally phenomenal performance, and he is definitely one to watch in Hollywood.

Other supporting characters also helped further progress the story, including Percy’s parents (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) and Maddie’s best friend Sara (Natalie Morales). Ebon Moss-Bachrach was also fun to watch as Gary, a heartbroken tow man who has several humorous reunions with Maddie.

While the film is stacked with a talented cast, Lawrence and Feldman are what truly make the film successful, despite some critics’ reviews. A pairing of a 30-something year old woman and an upcoming college student aren’t particularly popular subjects in a rom-com, but that’s what makes the movie much more memorable. Since it didn’t follow the traditional rules of a romantic comedy movie, it made it all the more exciting to watch.

For movie goers who aren’t the biggest fan of the same old love stories, “No Hard Feelings” is the perfect movie to watch while still getting that dose of love and connection subtly weaved in. What makes this movie successful is how natural the messages came to be. A lot of movies nowadays tends to force deeper themes to the audience, feeling unauthentic. “No Hard Feelings” perfected the ratio of humor and deep meaning, making the themes of the movie hit in a satisfying way.

Reya’s rating: 4.5/5

Featured Illustration by Makayla Sanchez