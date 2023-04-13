Nonalcoholic beverage options help people who want to socialize without compromise

Alcohol is a part of American culture that surrounds gatherings and get-togethers. An alcoholic drink is not just any consumable item, it’s a social convention that brings people together like other complex societal gestures, such as handshakes or exchanging pleasantries.

Many Americans are reflecting on their relationships with alcohol, and the rise in non-alcoholic beverage options is helping them socialize without compromising their volition.

The past two years have shown increased participation in “Dry January,” an event where people forgo or cut back alcohol for the month of January as a fresh start to the year. Anywhere from 19 to 35 percent of Americans participated in Dry January in 2022, according to two surveys, with a slight dip in 2023. Google Trends shows an increase in searches for the topic each year over the last eight years.

Brands like Athletic Brewing are leading the charge for the sober-curious lifestyle. Athletic Brewing brews various styles of non-alcoholic beer, like IPA, porter and lager. If a bar offers non-alcoholic beer, Athletic Brewing is likely on the menu. The company’s quick monopolization of the industry landed them on Time’s top 100 most influential companies of 2022.

Big Beer is not succumbing to Athletic Brewing’s stronghold on the industry without a fight. Heineken 0.0, Budweiser Zero and Corona Cero are three big-name entries fighting for a share of the nonalcoholic beverage market. You’ll find these selections in the store right next to their alcoholic counterparts.

Nonalcoholic options can be found at bars all around Denton. Loal bar Miss Angeline’s recently promoted their nonalcoholic menu on Instagram, featuring beers, hop sparkling water and house mocktails. Dentonites can even enjoy a sober night on Fry Street at places like Lucky Lou’s, which offers both nonalcoholic beer and a margarita mocktail.

Of course, soda and other soft drinks have always been options. But these choices can fall short of the social drinking convention for some people who still want to hold a beverage that looks more classically mature.

Look no further than Liquid Death to see how crucial branding is. Their still and sparkling water has surged in popularity among people who want to look cool while drinking water. The gimmicky company boasts the tagline, “Murder your thirst.”

Social media amplifies the sober-curious or “damp” lifestyle. Countless TikTok accounts share mocktail recipes and stories about their own negotiations with alcohol and changing lifestyle choices. Users share the benefits and hardships of a damp lifestyle, sometimes through day-in-the-life videos, like @kateseek’s weekend recaps, where she tries to “drink less like a frat guy and establish a more balanced relationship with alcohol.”

Health is a major reason people may choose to cut back on their alcohol consumption. Our understanding of alcohol’s health detriments is undergoing dramatic changes. Prior editions of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans have promoted a lifestyle of moderate alcohol consumption. The 2010 edition of the guidelines cited that moderate drinkers have a lower risk for coronary heart disease and lower mortality rates.

The DGA switched gears 10 years later, saying “higher average alcohol consumption is associated with an increased risk of death from all causes compared with lower average alcohol consumption.” Alcohol also increases the risk of head, neck, esophageal, liver, breast and colorectal cancers. The prior thinking that some alcohol is good for you has been uprooted.

One hitch holding back the nonalcoholic market is price. One of the most common reasons for participating in “Dry January” was saving money. However, mocktails and nonalcoholic beers will run you at about the same price as their alcoholic counterparts. When facing the choice at the store, it may feel like you’re being cheated by paying the same amount for a product without the alcohol.

Many sober-curious practitioners turn to marijuana in lieu of alcohol. Twenty-one percent of Dry January participants used marijuana as a way to replace their drinking, according to a survey by Civic Science. That statistic increased to 34 percent among 21 to 24-year-olds.

For those who don’t like beer, alcoholic or not, mocktails are a great option for a fun drink. Some mocktails contain alcohol-free spirits, while others are simply a mixture of soft drink products and juices. Placed side-by-side with regular cocktails, no one can tell which contains alcohol.

Just because someone does not want to drink does not mean they do not want to go out and have a good time. The social pressure of being the odd one out, without a cool drink in your hand, is being alleviated. Crack open whatever you’d like and enjoy.

Featured Illustration by Erika Sevilla