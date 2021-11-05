North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Bones/no bones is the perfect trend for mental health

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Bones/no bones is the perfect trend for mental health

Bones/no bones is the perfect trend for mental health
November 05
12:00 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
November 4th, 2021

November 4th, 2021

I should expect the unexpected at this point, but letting a pug on TikTok decide my workload for the day was definitely not on my 2021 bingo card.

For those not in the know, Jonathan Graziano (@jongraz on TikTok) and his 13-year-old pug Noodle have taken the world by storm. Every morning, millions wake up to see if Noodle will stand on his own, or slump back into his bed after his owner picks him up. If Noodle stands on his own, it is a “bones” day meaning it is a day to be productive. If Noodle decides to plop back comfortably into his bed, it is a “no-bones” day meaning it is a day of self-care. Cuteness aside, this trend has had an incredibly positive impact, bringing mental health awareness to those who may work themselves a little too hard.

Should we actually be taking the advice of an animal? Probably not, but when the importance of mental health is front and center, I don’t see a reason why we shouldn’t.

With some of the trends we have seen in the past, like people licking ice cream and putting it back on the shelf or trying to walk across a tower of crates, this trend feels like one with no negative impact. Most trends go stale after a while, especially if the creator is obviously trying to carry on the trend for financial gain, but Graziano and Noodle look to use this trend for creating a positive impact for those struggling with things like burning out and self-care.

As college students, we want to balance our time evenly, which normally results in us balancing our time as unevenly as possible. I have fallen victim to pushing all my school work back to the last day of the week, creating an abysmal end to the week. Productivity habits do not really get as much attention when talking about things like self-care and mental health, but a trend like this certainly makes people realize it a little bit more.

I have some assignments due at the end of the week, so I have some free time to do whatever I choose. If it was a “bones” day, why not knock a couple of those assignments out? Should it be a “no-bones” day, instead of doing any work, I could throw on some soft clothes and watch a comfort movie, or finally start on that one series I have been putting off for years.

Trends like this one can open everyone’s eyes a little more, and it may even help some people realize they have some self-care issues of their own. Sure, a pug helping people decide how their day is going to go is ridiculous, but even if this trend passes and becomes outdated, someone may value themself or their mental health a little more because of the impact this trend had.

If it’s a “no-bones” day, don’t worry about going to your lecture later on in the day. Just stay in and do something you haven’t been able to because of your workload. Don’t look at it as a day to be lazy, look at it as a day to love yourself. Just like a “bones” day is not a day to work yourself to exhaustion, but instead one to be productive and keep yourself as the number one priority.

The main message here is no matter what day it is, you should always care for yourself first. Self-care and cherishing mental health are extremely important, and thanks to Noodle, the importance of it is being spread worldwide.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas

Tags
bones dayjongrazmentalhealthno bones daynoodlenoodle the pugself caretiktok
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jaden Oberkrom

Jaden Oberkrom

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
This is the last update made on the COVID-19 Dashboard site.For more information visit: https://t.co/ldZ6AalHYG https://t.co/GX6er9UJgk

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Audiences should care more about the safety of film crews📝@beinmesince96 🖼️@ooopsrobynn https://t.co/qAgPybnW9s

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
As of 2 p.m. today, the university has not issued another update to the COVID-19 Dashboard showing an up-to-date count of COVID-19 cases.The site states that updates are made no later than 12 p.m. every Friday. The last update was made on Oct. 29, 2021.

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@BryceMckensi: Check my article out, where I had the privilege to talk to city officials + people experiencing homelessness on surrounding HB-1925. https://t.co/1lSaQALUJR

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: Bleak 'Antlers' a satisfactory slow burn for the patient📝@tarpwill https://t.co/BSotxcy5OC

- 3 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram