‘Nope’ perfectly takes the horrors of spectacle out of this world

Jordan Peele has quickly become one of the most polished directors working today. His films, like “Get Out” and “Us,” are taking over the horror genre. “Nope” is the director’s latest contribution to the big screen. It solidifies him as one of the best, if not the best, working today.

The film feels the most separated from his filmography but that is the best part. Horrifying in more ways than one, “Nope” is the biggest film of the year and deserves to be seen in the largest and loudest theater possible.

Siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood look after their family’s horse ranch after the sudden passing of their father. It doesn’t take long for the siblings to realize there is more to his death than a tragic accident. It turns out the siblings may not be as isolated on their ranch as they think they are.

Like Peele’s other films, the cast in “Nope” is nothing but the best. Daniel Kaluuya as OJ and Keke Palmer as Emerald give two of the best performances of the year. Personality-wise, they could not be more different from one another, yet they do whatever they need to protect each other. Sibling dynamics in horror movies will always work to perfection, but adding Kaluuya and Palmer to the mix takes the film to unreachable heights.

Huge props to newcomer Brandon Perea. His character Angel is behind some of the funniest parts of the film, and his desire to help the siblings is shockingly heartwarming at times. Steven Yeun’s character Ricky Park has a surprisingly tragic and chilling backstory. Some of the most horrifying parts of the film came from Ricky’s past, and it connects to the point of the story perfectly.

Capitalizing on spectacle drives this movie from beginning to end. Some people want to capitalize in different ways, whether it be for fame and money or to help the planet for good. These explorations create segments more terrifying than the mysterious antagonist of the film.

Seeing how far people will go in order to make it big can be unnerving, and Peele knows that. Despite things like childhood tragedy and fame that are already acquired, some characters just can’t help themselves to capitalize on the situation at hand. Prepare to have expectations subverted. This film is not what you think it is going to be, but it turns out to be everything you would want and more.

There is something humorous about a film revolving around spectacle being the biggest spectacle of the summer, but that is Jordan Peele at his best. The sound department worked to make this one of the most immersive films of the year. The booming sound is just as important as the lead characters.

“Nope” does the summer blockbuster better than anything to hit the big screen in recent memory. The music and the scenery make this film feel huge. It is the biggest film of the year in both size and quality.

While this may be the least horrific of Peele’s films, it still has some scares with enough impact to sit with you for a while. Peele can do it all, and the criticisms of this film not being like his previous works are unfair. Cornering Peele to being a horror director instead of just a director is not fair. “Nope” may be the film least centered around horror but there are still horrific moments throughout.

Trying to tear this film down because it is not like Peele’s other films adds nothing to the conversation. It is a beautiful horror movie, but it is also just a beautiful movie. There are shots in “Nope” with jaw-dropping impact. “Nope” is a film to watch multiple times, not to fully understand, but to just have fun and enjoy.

Not enough words can describe what this movie really is. It has horror elements similar to some of the greatest horror films ever made. It has large-scale moments like some of the most famous blockbusters to take audiences on a ride. It has characters who bounce off one another with heart and humor.

There’s a feeling you get when you walk out of a theater and just appreciate how much care was put into what you just watched. “Nope” is that feeling times 10. If you have never felt that before, look no further than “Nope” to experience it for the first time.

Jaden’s Rating: 5/5