North Texas advances to the WBI championship

The North Texas women’s basketball team (18-15, 7-9 Conference USA) defeated North Alabama (21-9, 10-6 Atlantic Sun) by a score of 56-53 in the third round of the WBI tournament. This win sends the Mean Green to the championship game.

In the first quarter, Mean Green led North Alabama 17-15. At the end of the first half, North Texas kept the lead against North Alabama with a score of 28-25. Heading into the final quarter, the Mean Green maintained their three-point advantage over the Lions with a 43-30 lead.

North Texas had ten turnovers, 24 points in the paint and 28 points from the bench throughout the whole game, finishing with 58 percent from the field. Redshirt sophomore forward Madison Townley tallied seven points, 14 rebounds and an assist in 39 minutes.

“Offense comes to me if it comes to me but I take pride in my defense because it is one thing that you can actually control,” Townley said.

Redshirt sophomore guard Callie Owens scored ten points and made two of the team’s three in 23 minutes.

“It definitely was a confidence shot when taking those whether it is on the three-point line or three feet behind it,” Owens said.

UP NEXT: The Mean Green will be either be playing in the WBI Championship against the winner of the Campbell-Appalachian State game. That game will decide whether North Texas hosts or travels for the final game. If the Mean Green win their championship game, it will be the first postseason championship since the 1986 C-USA tournament win.

“I think it would be awesome to be at home,” Mitchell said. “We have been at home this whole time. You always want to do big things in front of your fans, family, and friends and cut down nets. We are going to do the same thing — cut down nets on somebody else’s court.”

