North Texas alumni show out in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

North Texas Mean Green football alumni helped lead the American team to its first-ever victory over the National team in the 2019 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl with a final score of 10-7. The NFLPA Bowl is formulated to feature players in front of the all-seeing eyes of NFL scouts in preparation for the upcoming NFL Draft.

The American team, led by Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, included a trio of senior players out of North Texas — linebacker Ejodamen Ejiya and cornerbacks Nate Brooks and Kemon Hall. Together they ended the eight-year drought for an American team win.

Former North Texas linebacker Ejodamen Ejiya shared a snap count with several other all-star caliber collegiate linebackers. He ended the day with two solo tackles and an assist. Ejiya had his hands full with the National teams’ run game — primarily led by running back Wes Hills out of Slippery Rock University. Hills would end the game with 78 total rushing yards, a touchdown and a take home the MVP of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl trophy as well.

North Texas cornerback Kemon Hall played in the Collegiate Bowl but did not register a stat during the game. Former Mean Green cornerback Nate Brooks made a critical interception off a pass from Washington quarterback Jake Browning in the third quarter.

Immediately following the pivotal interception, American team quarterback JaJuan Lawson would coordinate with wide receiver Juwann Winfree for a 22-yard touchdown to tie the game. Later in the game, Wisconsin’s Rafael Gaglianone would drill a 43-yard field goal to put them over the National team and eventually win the game.

Ejiya led the Mean Green with 121 tackles in the 2018 season and also picked up nine sacks and one forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Hall tallied 48 tackles and five interceptions in 2018. His ball-hawking performance all season landed him tied for third in the nation in interceptions.

Brooks made 67 tackles and had 1 forced fumble and recovery of his own. The senior was tied for second in the nation with six interceptions, one behind the two leaders — Boston College junior Hamp Cheevers and Syracuse freshman Andre Cisco.

Featured Image: North Texas senior Kemon Hall runs into the endzone after an interception in a game against Southern Methodist University on Sept. 1 at Apogee Stadium. File.