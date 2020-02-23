North Texas’ Anisha George and Sharlene Shepherd combine for 50 points in a 94-55 victory over Texas-San Antonio

The offensive side of the ball led North Texas (10-17, 4-11 Conference USA) in a 94-55 route over Texas-San Antonio (6-20, 2-13 C-USA) in a matchup resulting in the Mean Green shooting at 53.2 percent (33-62 FG) for the night. Senior post Anisha George led North Texas with 26 points and 15 rebounds on a double-double performance.

“I think this is the most complete game we’ve played in a while,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “I was pleased by our defense, offensive production, field goal percentages and staying aggressive. Our posts’ presence was felt all 40 minutes today.”

North Texas came into Saturday’s matchup riding a seven-game losing streak which dated back to Jan. 25 in a 67-63 a loss to UTEP. Of the seven losses, four came from deficits of five or fewer.

Through the first quarter, North Texas held an 18-12 lead over Texas-San Antonio where the Mean Green out-rebounded their opponent 13 to eight. The Roadrunners shot at 40 percent (6-15 FG) in the first quarter. To close the quarter, North Texas went on a 14-6 run.

Consecutive 3-pointers by junior guard Summer Jones opened the scoring in the second quarter for North Texas. The Mean Green went on a 17-2 run within the first five minutes of quarter two to take a 35-14 lead.

The Mean Green offense scored 34 points in the second quarter which saw five North Texas players add six or more points. Freshman guard Randi Thompson led the quarter with seven points. Junior guard Madi Townley, George, Shepherd and Jones each had six points. Throughout the quarter, the Mean Green offense shot 70.6 percent (12-17 FG). Shepherd scored 13 points in the first half, including George with 10.

Texas-San Antonio in the first half was held at 34.5 percent (10-29 FG) shooting while down 52-23. Adryana Quezada led the Roadrunners in the first half with eight points and four rebounds.

North Texas outscored Texas-San Antonio 24 to 15 in the third quarter where George scored 16 points and recorded four rebounds. The Mean Green defense held the Roadrunners at 30.8 percent (4-13 FG) overall shooting in the third period.

The Mean Green largest lead of the game occurred at 6:32 in the fourth quarter by a Jones field-goal in the paint to give North Texas an 84-44 advantage.

Texas-San Antonio’s guard Karrington Donald scored two 3-pointers in a row in the fourth quarter, finishing the day second on the team in scoring with 14 points.

Shepherd chewed up the clock on a defensive rebound with 11 seconds remaining to close out the win for North Texas.

“I feel like we’ve worked hard the last few games and it feels good to finish with a win,” George said. “The previous games only motivated us to do better each time.”

George and Shepherd in Saturday’s matchup combined for 50 points and 21 rebounds. Texas-San Antonio’s leading scorer was Quezada with 17 points and also had seven rebounds.

“We’ve recently had a few lows where it felt needed to get it together,” Mitchell said. “Tonight was a game where we turned defense into offense forcing turnovers and scoring off transitions.”

UP NEXT: North Texas continues C-USA play by traveling to Huntington, West Virginia, to take on Marshall (11-15, 6-9 C-USA) Saturday, Feb. 29.

Featured Image: Sophomore Sharlene Shepherd dribbles the ball during the UNT vs. Texas-San Antonio women’s basketball game on Feb. 22, 2020. Image by Ryan Cantrell