UPDATE: North Texas assistant coach under investigation for multiple counts of misconduct by Argyle HS

North Texas football’s quarterback and assistant coach Tate Wallis was arrested and charged with two counts of misconduct with a student and an educator from 2019, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. The offense is a felony in the state of Texas.

He was released on a $20,000 bail on Thursday, according to Denton County Jail records. The university has placed him on administrative leave.

“We have been made aware of charges brought against a member of our football coaching staff for a matter unrelated to his employment with the university,” North Texas officials said. “The employee has been placed on administrative leave and will not be allowed on campus or to participate in any job-related duties while on leave. We have initiated a review of the available information and we will take appropriate action following completion of the review.”

The first alleged incident took place during fall 2019 when Wallis served as offensive coordinator and assistant coach at Argyle High School. Wallis was hired at North Texas in January 2020, a month after the second alleged incident occurred.

According to Argyle Police Department, Wallis was under investigation by Argyle High School shortly after leaving the school to take the assistant and quarterback coach position in January at North Texas. Argyle issued a statement Friday morning regarding Wallis’ timeline with the school and the school’s cooperation with law enforcement during the investigation.

The district’s statement said “multiple” students reported the behavior after Wallis left Argyle. Argyle head football coach and athletic director Todd Rodgers has not commented on the investigation.

According to an arrest affidavit, one victim was a 16-year-old athletic manager and trainer for the football team during the 2019 season. The incidents that occurred between Wallis and the student began with objectification comments he made, later becoming physical altercations, according to a WFAA article.

The North Texas Athletic Department is still gathering information throughout the investigation and process of Wallis’ fate with the program.

Before arriving at Argyle, he coached at North Forney High School for two years. Wallis also served as a wide receivers coach on Art Briles’ staff at Baylor University before Briles was subsequently fired in 2016.

