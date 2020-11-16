North Texas’ athletics department announces basketball season safety measures

The North Texas athletics department compiled a list of safety procedures for fans at the men’s and women’s basketball games held in the Super Pit.

All games at the Super Pit will hold a capacity of 1,500 people out of the arena’s 9,797 total seating (about 15% total capacity).

Fans and staff members will be required to wear masks at all times unless they are eating or drinking.

Families and group members are permitted to sit together as long as the party maintains social distancing.

Concessions and restrooms will be open. Concession stands will take safety measures by installing Plexiglas check-out guards and contactless payment methods. Fans will have the option to purchase from their mobile devices by utilizing the FanFood app.

Only pre-approved health-screened coaches, staff and officials are allowed on the court at any time.

Stay tuned for further updates and announcements on safety measurements for the men’s and women’s 2020-21 basketball season.

Featured Image: Junior forward Zachary Simmons attempts to pass the ball out of the post against Louisiana Tech on Feb. 22, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas