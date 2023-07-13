North Texas Athletics officially joins American Athletic Conference

North Texas officially joined the American Athletic Conference on July 1, and will begin its first season competing in the American Conference this fall.

Mean Green’s inclusion into the American Conference has been in the works since October 2021. The switch is the second conference move this decade for North Texas, as the Mean Green moved from the Sun Belt Conference to Conference USA in 2013.

“We are excited to join the American Conference,” North Texas Athletics Director Jared Mosley said. “The timing was perfect.”

The AAC will consist of 14 teams, five of which are also joining the Mean Green from the Conference USA — The University of Alabama-Birmingham, Florida Atlantic, Rice, the University of Texas San Antonio and the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

The other teams in the American Conference are Southern Methodist University, East Carolina University, University of Memphis, University of South Florida, Temple, Tulane University, University of Tulsa and Wichita State University. North Texas will be joining multiple rivals in the conference.

“We are excited also to have some of our fellow Conference USA schools joining us in the American Conference, so we can continue some of our rivalries,” Mosley said.

North Texas’s entrance into the AAC marks the first time the Mean Green and SMU will play in the same conference. The two football teams have played 42 times, with the last game ending in a 48-10 loss for North Texas. Results in the rivalry have been one-sided, with SMU Football taking 35 victories over the last century.

“Tailgating at our sporting events will probably get bigger, especially when we play SMU in whatever sport,” Mosley said.

Extensive changes to college athletic conference memberships have been happening nationwide. Realignment in college athletics took off in 2021 when the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma announced they will leave the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference.

North Texas’ move to the AAC marks potential revenue improvements for the university. The American Conference has an exclusive TV deal with ESPN in which Mean Green Athletics will have games on national TV. One such game will be football’s season opener at home against University of California on Sept. 2 on ESPNU. Later in the season, the football team will play SMU on November 10 on ESPN2.

“Having primetime games on national TV is going to be a great way to showcase what UNT is building in our athletics department,” Mosley said.

In the last three years, Mean Green Athletics has won seven conference championships, including the 2023 National Invitation Tournament in men’s basketball. The move to the AAC has the goal of moving into an era of “increased visibility and higher competition,” according to a statement from North Texas Athletics.

“While we already play a difficult schedule as is, I do think there is a good chance we could be playing in bigger golf tournaments down the road,” women’s golf coach Michael Akers said.

The incoming schools joining the AAC won 14 championships last year in their previous perspective conferences.

“People want to go to where the good competition is, and joining the American Conference will help UNT out in the recruiting department,” said Grayson Murphy, former Mean Green and current UCLA defensive end.

The first event to kick off the American Conference for Mean Green Athletics will be a Women’s soccer match on Aug. 9 against Abilene Christian University.

Featured Image: The North Texas Athletics building is open during the summer for Mean Green athletes on July 11, 2023. Makayla Brown