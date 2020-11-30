North Texas athletics reports six active COVID-19 cases in weekly testing

Sunday afternoon the North Texas athletics department recorded six positive COVID-19 active cases following its weekly round of testing, according to a source from the athletics department.

The athletics department had seven tests appear last week where the number of active cases decreased two weeks in a row.

North Texas has 93 members who have recovered from infections since testing began in the athletics department in June. A total of 11,112 tests have been conducted in five months, including 111 positive tests.

As of Week 14 in the college football season, North Texas had five games postponed or canceled including Texas A&M (scheduled Sept. 12), Houston (scheduled Sept. 26), UTEP (scheduled Oct. 31), Louisiana Tech (scheduled Nov. 7) and UAB (scheduled Nov. 14).

The Mean Green are scheduled to play Louisiana Tech at home Thursday afternoon.

North Texas football is following Conference USA guidelines mandating all players, coaches and staff members test for COVID-19 three times per week.

North Texas men’s and women’s basketball played their season-opening games at home last Wednesday and Thursday evening. The men’s team plays Texas A&M-Commerce Tuesday evening.

The school implemented a series of protocols among each of its athletics teams to prevent the virus from spreading. The actions call for athletes to stay socially distant in locker rooms and limit the number of athletes participating in different activities.

