North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

North Texas athletics reports six active COVID-19 cases in weekly testing

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

North Texas athletics reports six active COVID-19 cases in weekly testing

North Texas athletics reports six active COVID-19 cases in weekly testing
November 30
13:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
19th November, 2020

19th November, 2020

Sunday afternoon the North Texas athletics department recorded six positive COVID-19 active cases following its weekly round of testing, according to a source from the athletics department.

The athletics department had seven tests appear last week where the number of active cases decreased two weeks in a row.

North Texas has 93 members who have recovered from infections since testing began in the athletics department in June. A total of 11,112 tests have been conducted in five months, including 111 positive tests.

As of Week 14 in the college football season, North Texas had five games postponed or canceled including Texas A&M (scheduled Sept. 12), Houston (scheduled Sept. 26), UTEP (scheduled Oct. 31), Louisiana Tech (scheduled Nov. 7) and UAB (scheduled Nov. 14).

The Mean Green are scheduled to play Louisiana Tech at home Thursday afternoon.

North Texas football is following Conference USA guidelines mandating all players, coaches and staff members test for COVID-19 three times per week.

North Texas men’s and women’s basketball played their season-opening games at home last Wednesday and Thursday evening. The men’s team plays Texas A&M-Commerce Tuesday evening.

The school implemented a series of protocols among each of its athletics teams to prevent the virus from spreading. The actions call for athletes to stay socially distant in locker rooms and limit the number of athletes participating in different activities.

Featured Image: Located next to the Waranch Tennis Complex is the Track and Field Soccer Complex on Nov. 11, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

Tags
athletics departmentfootballmean greenmean green basketballmean green footballmen's basketballsportsweekly testingwomen's basketball
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Preston Rios

Preston Rios

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: Men’s basketball game versus Texas A&M-Commerce canceled📝 @JohnFields0 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/qeqZuIOEZ4

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Conservative politicians should stop petty attacks and actually debate policy📝 @AnvithaReddyy 🖼️ @GishhyOrange https://t.co/20L5m4luJI

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: North Texas athletics reports six active COVID-19 cases in weekly testing📝 @prestonrios_ 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/H92vmKXUIx

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@tarpwill: Hey UNT students, I need some more quotes for an @ntdaily story!UNT might be increasing in-person classes and gatherings for Spring 2021.What are your thoughts on this? Do you think they should add more, move more to distances/online learning or what else?

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: Women’s basketball falls to Texas’ big offensive output📝 @prestonrios_ 📸 Ryan Cantrell https://t.co/FEnkb8cSQY

- 22 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram