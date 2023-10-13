North Texas celebrates Student-Athlete Mental Health Week with Hilinski’s Hope

On the back of every Mean Green helmet in the Sept. 30 game against Abilene Christian was an identical decal of a dark green ribbon. In the center of the ribbon’s shape was the outline of a heart, and on one of the ribbon’s ends was the number 3. This was the same number that former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinksi wore during his college years.

Now, five years after his passing, it is the same number that 165 different collegiate teams have put on their helmets, jerseys, bracelets and pins in support of the annual Student Athlete Mental Health Week.

Hilinski’s Hope founder Mark and Kym Hilinski created the week through their non-profit, which was started in 2018 after their son, Tyler, died from suicide that same year.

In an email to the North Texas Daily, the pair said in the organization’s mission is to decrease the stigma around receiving mental health help as a student-athlete, and to help anyone in a similar situation as Tyler was.

“Our goal is to give time and a space to focus on the collective importance of taking care of student-athletes’ mental health,” Mark and Kym said in the email. “This is our fourth year of this Mental Health Week and we originally […] started with just 17 schools the first year, 64 the second year, 126 last year and we are close to 200 colleges and universities this year.”

They said the universities are helpful in raising awareness for the week.

“We are very grateful for all our partners and their voices,” Mark and Kym said. “UNT is helping us change the way mental health and illness are viewed. Our hope is that one day soon, the stigma attached to mental illness and reaching out and asking for help will be a thing of the past.”

North Texas Head Coach Eric Morris said in a tweet from @MeanGreenFB that it is necessary to keep raising awareness of student-athlete mental health.

“I’m happy to participate with Hilinski’s Hope and take part in student-athlete mental health week,” Morris said. “We need to continue to prioritize the importance of mental health and work to eliminate any stigma associated with those conversations.”

Senior Mean Green linebacker Kevin Wood, who is the team’s player representative to the American Athletic Conference, said Hilinski’s Hope serves as an opportunity for mental health resources for student-athletes.

“This is a hard thing that we do, being student-athletes, and it’s always it’s not always sunshine and rainbows,” Wood said. “We have tough days, we have times where we really need help and [Hilinski’s Hope] makes it known that you have outlets, you have people you can go to, to really get the help that you need.”

Additionally, throughout the same week between Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, the university celebrated Student-Athlete Mental Health Week through other organizations as well.

The entire Mean Green Athletics program held a “fuel-up breakfast,” for student-athletes at the Athletic Center, a mental health resources table outside of the Oct. 5 soccer home game against Tulsa and created videos featuring student-athlete testimonials on the importance of mental health. All of these events were in support of the annual Powerful Minds Campaign run by the American Athletic Conference’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Sports Psychology Consultant Kasey Chambers said the AAC’s effort in highlighting these issues is important to solving the larger stigma issue.

“How cool is that, for a conference to be able to recognize the importance of student-athletes and their mental health, and then dedicate a week to that,” Chambers said. “I think that was able to demonstrate people coming together for a shared value and cause to decrease that stigma and increase the reality that we all have mental health, no matter who you are”

AAC Commissioner Michael Aresco said at the Oct. 9 Basketball Media Day that the conference takes mental health seriously and credits Student-Athlete Advisory Committee staff liaison Ellen Ferris for helping with this initiative.

“We understand the enormous pressures everybody’s under with social media, and everything else and that’s been a real priority for our conference,” Aresco said. “And I want to applaud Ellen Ferris who’s really led this effort on behalf of our student-athletes.”

Featured Image: Linebacker Kevin Wood speaks at a football press conference on Oct. 3rd, 2023. Brock Burgan