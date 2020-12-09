North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

North Texas club hockey cancels 2020-21 season

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

North Texas club hockey cancels 2020-21 season

North Texas club hockey cancels 2020-21 season
December 09
11:56 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
3rd December, 2020

3rd December, 2020

The North Texas club hockey team announced the decision to cancel its 2020-21 season. In a statement released on Twitter, the club looks to pick back up for the 2021-22 season.

“Unfortunately, we have made the decision to cancel the spring 2021 season, following the announcement made by our conference yesterday,” the North Texas hockey officers said in the statement. “We now turn our full focus to the 2021-2022 season. We thank you for your continued support and patience as we all navigate these confusing and difficult times. Remember to stay safe and healthy, and get ready for some big announcements coming shortly.”

In the previous season, the Mean Green went 1-13 in 14 games, beating SMU 7-6. The last contest North Texas club hockey participated in was a 25-2 loss to Dallas Baptist on Jan. 27.

Courtesy Mean Green Hockey

Tags
hockeymean green hockeynorth texas hockey
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Preston Rios

Preston Rios

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: American individualism created the real “sheep”📝 @davionsmith1998 🖼️ @AustinBanzon https://t.co/Mx8C1sDk9B

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@tarpwill: In my last article of 2020 for the @ntdaily, the University of North Texas seems set to include more face-to-face classes for the Spring 2021 semester!Photo work by @JohnAndersontx https://t.co/NXyKZ2f2Ky

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Navigating the holiday season during a pandemic📝 @rhemajoybell 🖼️ @ooopsrobynn https://t.co/1P9SU2oarJ

- 2 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Climbing COVID-19 cases are not curbing plans for more in-person courses, events📝 @tarpwill 📸 @JohnAndersontx https://t.co/k1QfWUOgNp

- 2 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: The medical violence against Black women in hospitals is appalling📝 @moraamichelle_ 🖼️ @GishhyOrange https://t.co/sNeaQNLo01

- 3 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram