North Texas club hockey cancels 2020-21 season

The North Texas club hockey team announced the decision to cancel its 2020-21 season. In a statement released on Twitter, the club looks to pick back up for the 2021-22 season.

“Unfortunately, we have made the decision to cancel the spring 2021 season, following the announcement made by our conference yesterday,” the North Texas hockey officers said in the statement. “We now turn our full focus to the 2021-2022 season. We thank you for your continued support and patience as we all navigate these confusing and difficult times. Remember to stay safe and healthy, and get ready for some big announcements coming shortly.”

In the previous season, the Mean Green went 1-13 in 14 games, beating SMU 7-6. The last contest North Texas club hockey participated in was a 25-2 loss to Dallas Baptist on Jan. 27.

Courtesy Mean Green Hockey