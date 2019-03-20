North Texas Daily honored with 7 TIPA awards

The staff of the North Texas Daily, along with other student media organizations in the Mayborn School of Journalism, were recognized for journalistic excellence on March 16 by the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association.

In the Division 1 competitions, student journalists from 13 large Texas universities and colleges, vied in broadcast, online, photography and print competitions. Over the course of the four-day convention, 30 Texas universities competed across all divisions.

The Daily received seven honors this year from submissions from the 2018 calendar year.

Submitted entries

The Daily’s editorial board won 1st place in editorial writing for a piece about the online censorship of Alex Jones.

Senior staff sports writer Matthew Suarez won first place in sports column writing, for a piece about UNT Head Football Seth Littrell not being ready to move on to a larger conference.

Senior staff news writer Lizzy Spangler was awarded second place for in-depth reporting for a story she wrote about pay gaps between female and male professors at UNT.

Former senior staff arts and life writer Rachel Linch won second place in feature writing for her story about a blind woman with lupus who crafts jewelry.

Dose writer Zach Helms won third place in critical review for his piece analyzing “Mission Impossible: Fallout.”

The Daily was also awarded third place overall in newspaper design.

Senior staff videographer Jessika Hardy received honorable mention for sports photography.

The Daily was not able to be present for the on-site competitions.

Other recipients

Additionally, the Mayborn School of Journalism’s NT Daily TV was honored with six awards. Julian Esparza, Mason Geear and Michael Olivares were awarded first place for in-depth reporting video, first and second places for feature news reporting video were awarded to Joe Valdez and Julian Esparza, 2nd place for Spanish feature television news reporting and 2nd place for Spanish newscast were won by Francisco Ramos-Rodriguez, an NT Daily TV won honorable mention in overall excellence TV program.