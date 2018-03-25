North Texas Daily, Mayborn students recognized for journalistic excellence at TIPA

North Texas Daily staffers were recognized for journalistic excellence at the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association awards ceremony Saturday.

Journalism, advertising, public relations and broadcast students from over 30 colleges and universities throughout Texas gathered in Dallas from March 22 to 24 for the 2018 TIPA convention. Students competed in on-site competitions, attended workshops and networked with other professionals in various fields.

The March 22 edition of the North Texas Daily received second place in the Division 1 Best of Show competition. This is the first time the Daily has placed in Best of Show.

Students at the University of North Texas received over a dozen awards.

On-Site Competitions

North Texas Daily Editor-in-Chief Kayleigh Bywater placed second in the copy editing competition.

Design editor Kelly Fox received honorable mention in the newspaper design competition.

Copy editor Kaitlin Pennell received honorable mentions in both the editorial cartoon and headline writing competitions.

Copy editor Marshall Cearfoss received third place in PR release writing.

Sports editor Matthew Brune placed second in print sports writing.

Photo editor Jake King placed second in the news photo competition, and he and senior staff photographer Sara Carpenter received an honorable mention in the two-person photo essay competition.

Submitted entries

Submitted entries consisted of articles from 2017.

In the critical review category, Editor-in-Chief Kayleigh Bywater won second place for her Dose review over Dallas Fan Expo. Preston Mitchell received an honorable mention for his SXSW review over the Disaster Artist.

Sports editor Matthew Brune won third place in his sports feature over Nic Smith.

News editor Sarah Sarder received an honorable mention for her breaking news coverage over Donald Trump Jr.’s speech through the Kuehne Speaker Series. Sarder also won first place for her static information graphic over the student athletic fee increase.

Brady Keane won third place for his column over voting “yes” to raising the student athletic fee.

The editorial staff of the Daily placed third in the editorial category for its editorial over gun violence.

University of North Texas students received honorable mention for their in-depth news reporting video over the opioid crisis.

Briana Castenon received honorable mention for feature news reporting video. Castenon and Brenda Hernandez won first place in Spanish newscast.

Marina Feliciano received an honorable mention for breaking news video story over the November 2017 apartment collapse at the Ridge at North Texas.